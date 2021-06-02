Manchester United in talks with AC Milan star – Reports

Manchester United are reportedly interested in signing Hakan Çalhanoğlu this summer as they look to bolster their squad in an attempt to close the gap on Manchester City.

As per TuttoMercatoWeb, Çalhanoğlu is set to become a free agent after failing to agree a new deal with AC Milan. The Turkish star is looking for a new challenge, with the report suggesting Manchester United have a 'proposal on his table.'

Apart from Manchester United, Liverpool and Juventus are also rumoured to be in the race to sign the Turkey international, according to TuttoMercatoWeb.

Manchester United target helping AC Milan

Hakan Çalhanoğlu might be leaving AC Milan, but that has not stopped him giving the club a parting gift. The Turkish star has urged promising winger Jens Petter Hauge to remain at the San Siro. The young Norwegian is reportedly keen to leave the club, but Çalhanoğlu wants him to stay in Milan.

"It's a question for his agent. But if you ask me, I would ask him to stay and fight his way into the team," Çalhanoğlu said. "He has a lot of quality, and if he works hard and does his best, he can become part of the starting line-up. First of all, I want to say that I like Jens as a person, he's a nice type. He's young. It's a big step for him to go from Bodo/Glimt to Milan. But when he gets the chance, he always does a good job."

"He works a lot and I have faith in him. He has great talent. I'm very happy to play with him. He has to work. He must believe in himself. It's not easy to play in the starting line-up, we have many quality players, so he has to take his time. He must work more with the tactical and what the coach demands of him, but his time will definitely come."

Squawka: Hakan Çalhanoğlu created more chances than any other player in Europe's top five leagues during the 2020/21 season. 🎯pic.twitter.com/dmdSOrryCk — footainment (@F00tainment) May 25, 2021

Manchester United are also reportedly interested in Petter Hauge, while Everton, Wolverhampton Wanderers and Watford are also in the race.

