Tottenham star admits he never wanted to join Manchester United

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Rumors
961   //    12 Sep 2018, 00:39 IST

Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League
Tottenham Hotspur v Fulham - Premier League

What's the story?

According to the reports from the Sun, Manchester United target, Toby Alderweireld is not disappointed on his failed move to Manchester United. Manchester United was interested in signing a defender to strengthen their defence which performed very poorly in the preseason games.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United needed a defender to bolster their squad for winning the Premier League this season. The Belgian defender was linked with the switch to United in the summer transfer window as he refused to sign a new deal with the London club. Toby had only a year left in the contract at the club which made the transfer to United seem possible.

The reports even suggest that Alderweireld never thought of leaving the club anytime soon. United has only registered two wins in four games and losing the remaining games. The main reason for United's shambolic performances in the league is mainly due to their poor defence.

The heart of the matter

Toby Alderweireld main position is of a centre-back but he is even capable of playing in the right-back position. Alderweireld was a regular starter for Tottenham last season and for Belgium in the 2018 World Cup.

Toby Alderweireld plays a crucial role in the squad. Spurs, on the other hand, was silent throughout the summer transfer which made them mandatory to keep the hold off their players if they wish to achieve something this season.

What's next

Manchester United even had Leicester defender Harry Maguire on their minds but the door for signing him has closed completely. The Leicester centre-back has signed a new five year deal with the club.

United needs to find some other options in the January transfer window as the transfer of both their summers targets is almost impossible.

Rishi Kataria
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Sports has the power to change lives.
