Manchester United target Erling Haaland makes astronomical salary demand: Reports

Manchester United are expected to go all out to sign Borussia Dortmund star Erling Haaland in the summer, but the Norwegian striker’s latest salary demand could pour cold water over the Premier League side’s plans.

According to Express, Haaland wants his next club to pay him a salary of £350,000 per week. If Manchester United do agree to pay him such an exorbitant wage, it would make the 20-year-old the joint top earner at the club alongside David de Gea.

Haaland’s meteoric rise in the world of football has made him one of the most sought-after players at the moment. The Norwegian has shown no signs of slowing down and is arguably one of the best young footballers in the world right now. Manchester United were close to securing his services before his move to Dortmund but remain determined to get their man this time.

The Red Devils have struggled to find the ideal candidate to spearhead their attack in recent times. Anthony Martial has blown hot and cold, while young Mason Greenwood is still learning the tricks of the trade. The two of them have managed just five Premier League goals between them this season. Edinson Cavani has been a good addition to the Manchester United squad, but he is at the fag end of his career.

▪️ Erling Haaland (20): 47 Dortmund goals

▪️ Youssoufa Moukoko (16): 3 Dortmund goals



Football's future ✨ pic.twitter.com/l4Ygpe3BBf — B/R Football (@brfootball) March 13, 2021

As such, Manchester United’s eagerness to secure Haaland’s signature is justified. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and new football director John Murtough have made the Norwegian striker their numero uno target this summer. However, the Red Devils are not the only club keeping a close eye on Haaland.

Manchester United have a unique advantage in the race for Haaland’s signature

Erling Haaland

Chelsea are also monitoring Haaland, as Thomas Tuchel aims to add a world-class striker to his kitty in the summer. Manchester City are already looking for the ideal successor to club legend Sergio Aguero.

Barcelona are also interested in the Norwegian, although their financial condition makes a move highly unlikely. Real Madrid also retain an interest in the youngster, even though their primary target is Kylian Mbappe. However, Manchester United have a unique advantage over all the competition in their pursuit of the player.

Advertisement

Erling Haaland is ‘on the agenda’ for Manchester United with Edinson Cavani to leave at the end of the season. Solskjær’s good relationship with the Haaland family can be a factor in a transfer race, but it will still be hard. #MUFC [MD via @Sport_Witness] — mufcmpb (@mufcMPB) March 15, 2021

It is believed that Solskjaer’s proximity to Haaland could turn the tide in the Red Devils’ favor. The Manchester United manager has worked with the young striker during their time together at Molde. Solskjaer’s refusal to engage in a war of words with the player’s agent Mino Raiola could also turn out to be a wise move in the larger context.