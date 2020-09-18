Jadon Sancho's teammate Raphael Guerreiro believes that the Manchester United target could go on to become 'even better' than Red Devils and Real Madrid legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

The Portuguese wide player, who has played alongside Sancho for over three years, is a huge admirer of the Englishman's quality and believes he has what it takes to succeed at the highest level of the game. Manchester United have been in talks for the player for the entirety of the summer transfer window, but the Germans have, so far, stood firm on their asking price of €120m.

Guerreiro, evidently a fan of the young Englishman, showered him with praise amidst immense transfer speculation surrounding the 20-year-old.

Guerreiro praises 'outstanding' Jadon Sancho amidst Manchester United links

Jadon Sancho and Raphael Guerreiro in action

Speaking on his in-demand teammate, Jadon Sancho, Dortmund star Raphael Guerreiro expressed;

"Jadon [Sancho] is still very young, but has already played an outstanding role for us in the past two years. Cristiano [Ronaldo] is one of the best in the world and to ever be as good as him, Jadon still has a lot of work to do, a lot. He has everything you need, though, to be just as good as Cristiano, maybe even better someday."

Manchester United been locked in negotiations for the best part of the ongoing summer window attempting to find an agreement with Dortmund over Sancho. The Red Devils feel that the Germans' demands are much higher than what they are willing to pay in a COVID-affected market.

However, the former Bundesliga champions have shown no signs of slashing their staggering €120m demand, which would comfortably smash the current British record fee.

Donny van de Beek's purchase from AFC Ajax has been Manchester United's only piece of summerbusiness so far. The Dutchman was brought in for a reported fee of €40m to bolster their midfield options.

Apart from Van de Beek and Sancho, Manchester United have also been linked to the likes of Sergio Reguilon (who is set to be unveiled a Tottenham Hotspur player), Alex Telles, Dayot Upamecano, and several other players this summer.

The Red Devils' manager, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, refused to comment on the situation when asked on the man reported to be his priority summer target. Speaking on the club's summer business, the Norwegian said;

"Of course, we’ve done some business with Donny [van de Beek], very happy delighted to get him in, an exceptional smashing lad that’ll give us something. I can’t say anything about other clubs’ players, can’t speculate."

The six-time Premier League winner continued,

"We understand to get further we need to develop what we have and strengthen the team but let’s wait and see if we manage to bring anyone in. I've been in dialogue with the club, we’re always discussing and let’s see if we can bring anyone in."

Manchester United are set to kick off their Premier League campaign with a home game against Roy Hodgson's Crystal Palace.

