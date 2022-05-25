Manchester United target makes crucial decision over future amid latest developments: Reports

Tottenham Hotspur striker Harry Kane looks set to stay at the club, ending speculation that he may be on the move this summer, with Manchester United having been linked with the forward.

Kane, 28, had begun the 2021-2022 season out-of-form following a failed move to Manchester City in the summer, with the English striker keen to depart Spurs.

The England international bounced back into hugely impressive goalscoring form under Antonio Conte when the Italian took over in November.

Kane ended the season with 17 goals from 37 Premier League appearances.

Spurs ended the campaign in hugely successful fashion too, finishing in the top four and sealing UEFA Champions League qualification.

Football London reports Kane is excited for the future at the club and isn't looking to leave this summer.

Harry Kane @HKane Some big performances to finish the season on a real high. Thanks to everyone for their support through the ups and downs this season! Champions League nights are back Some big performances to finish the season on a real high. Thanks to everyone for their support through the ups and downs this season! Champions League nights are back 💪 https://t.co/1JwCcUfbWE

This will likely come as a result of Tottenham's Champions League qualification.

Alongside this, the £150 million cash injection majority shareholders ENIC Sports Inc. have announced they will be putting into the club, might have influenced his decision.

Metro reported back in March that the Red Devils were targeting Kane for a summer transfer.

But news of the English striker's decision to stay at the north London outfit will likely end any chances of the Red Devils pursuing a move.

Manchester United to turn attention elsewhere with Harry Kane happy at Tottenham Hotspur

Christopher Nkunku is a reported target

Erik ten Hag will certainly still be on the lookout for attacking reinforcements this summer, with the club's only recognized striker currently being Cristiano Ronaldo.

The 37-year-old has been the side's savior on many occasions this season from a goalscoring perspective.

Ronaldo has hit 24 goals in 39 appearances across all competitions but cannot be expected to continue taking on United's goalscoring burden.

The Red Devils have been linked with a number of forwards this summer.

RB Leipzig star Christopher Nkunku is reportedly on the club's wishlist.

The French forward has been in scintillating form for the Bundesliga side, scoring a remarkable 34 goals in 51 appearances.

According to Express, United may have to cough up £63.9million to lure him to Old Trafford.

But his versatility could be hugely beneficial for Ten Hag with the Frenchman able to play a number of roles including as a wide forward and a secondary striker.

Another name being touted with a move to Manchester United is Benfica striker Darwin Nunez.

The Uruguayan striker is highly coveted right now following an impressive season at the Primeira Liga side.

Nunez scored 34 goals in 41 appearances and Mirror reports that the Red Devils have made contact with the striker's representatives.

