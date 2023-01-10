Manchester United target ready to pay contract termination fee out of his own pocket to move to Old Trafford in January - Reports 

Wout Weghorst is reportedly ready to pay for his contract termination at Besiktas to force a move to Manchester United. The Burnley loanee is a top target for Erik ten Hag as he plans for the remainder of the season.

As per journalist Gökhan Dinç, Weghorst is keen to move to Old Trafford on loan for the rest of the season. The former Wolfsburg striker joined Burnley a year ago but moved to Besiktas on loan in the summer after the English side were relegated to the Championship.

UtdPlug @UtdPlug If Weghorst isn’t allowed to leave Beşiktaş, he will pay the contract termination fee out of his own pocket. If Weghorst isn’t allowed to leave Beşiktaş, he will pay the contract termination fee out of his own pocket. @gkhndinc 🚨💰 If Weghorst isn’t allowed to leave Beşiktaş, he will pay the contract termination fee out of his own pocket. @gkhndinc

Manchester United have been in talks to sign the forward this month, but there is no deal in place between Burnley and Besiktas to terminate his contract.

Besiktas sporting director Ceyhun Kazanci was adamant that the club would only let their forward leave this month if a backup is secured and Burnley compensate for the early termination of the loan.

They are reportedly eyeing a move for Vincent Aboubakar after reports suggested Al Nassr were terminating his contract to make space for Cristiano Ronaldo.

Football Daily @footballdaily "The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Beşiktaş."



Beşiktaş release statement confirming that his contract can 𝗡𝗢𝗧 be terminated with a compensation of €2.5m "The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Beşiktaş."Beşiktaş release statement confirming that his contract can 𝗡𝗢𝗧 be terminated with a compensation of €2.5m 💬 "The news that the player in question will leave the team on Tuesday is completely untrue. The initiative regarding Wout Weghorst belongs entirely to Beşiktaş."📝❌ Beşiktaş release statement confirming that his contract can 𝗡𝗢𝗧 be terminated with a compensation of €2.5m https://t.co/nvJvDYf4vo

Speaking about the striker waving goodbye to the fans after the win over Kasımpaşa, Kazanci said:

"I don't understand why Weghorst said goodbye to the fans, why he made such a move. He is our football player right now. Our contract expires at the end of the season. If Manchester United or any other team wants Weghorst, they will meet with Burnley anyway. Burnley will then contact us and discuss the terms of separation."

He added:

"If we accept, the contract will be terminated. Otherwise, it will go on until the end of the season. He can't just go. There will have to be a reward for us to approve the separation. I'll give an example. Burnley told us, 'We made a deal with this team for Weghorst. We give you half of the transfer fee'. This may be a different condition. Then we'll sit down and talk."

Manchester United in the market for a striker

Erik ten Hag has confirmed Manchester United are in the market for a striker. The Dutchman wants a replacement for Cristiano Ronaldo sorted after the Portuguese was released by the club in November.

Anthony Martial has not done enough to impress the manager and he has preferred to use Marcus Rashford up front.

Poll : 0 votes