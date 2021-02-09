Manchester United target redemption in FA Cup after Premier League setback

Manchester United will look to return to winning ways when they host West Ham United in the FA Cup on Tuesday. The Red Devils beat Liverpool in the last round and will be confident heading into the game against the Hammers.

While it hasn’t been a perfect week for Manchester United, a win against West Ham could be exactly what they need to get their season back on track.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men have been lethargic in recent weeks, and their defensive woes have resurfaced.

Currently second in the Premier League and trailing Manchester City by five points, the FA Cup presents Manchester United with a realistic chance of winning silverware this season.

A chance for Manchester United to recover from Everton setback

Manchester United’s Premier League ambitions were dealt a huge blow when they were held to a 3-3 draw by Everton on Sunday. The Red Devils started the game well but a poor defensive showing allowed the Toffees to leave Old Trafford with a share of the spoils.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s men cannot allow that to happen again against West Ham. This is a knockout game, and Manchester United have a chance to redeem themselves from the disappointing draw against Everton.

The Red Devils haven’t particularly been impressive at home, despite boasting an impeccable record on the road. However, the 9-0 drabbing of Southampton is still a reference point for them.

With the league slipping away from their hands, Manchester United have to put more focus on cup games. As it stands, they have a chance to go one step closer towards winning the FA Cup, and they must take it.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer aiming for first trophy

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has often been criticised for his inability to lead Manchester United to silverware. Despite the visible progress at Old Trafford, the Red Devils are yet to win any trophy.

Under the Norwegian, Manchester United have contested in four semi-finals and have lost each one of them. Should that happen again in the FA Cup, Solskjaer is bound to come under huge pressure.

The 47-year-old manager said ahead of the West Ham game, as quoted by Manutd.com:

“Well, of course a trophy is always what you're aiming for. You want to win every single competition - FA Cup, Europa League, every game you play, the Premier League. And that's the ultimate challenge and a test for a team: to go all the way. We've improved, we've had a plan in place, and I think the team is getting better and better."

He added:

“Last season's semi-final was disappointing to lose that one of course, and you just want to go all the way and you want to lift the trophy.”

After two years in charge of Manchester United, Solskjaer needs a trophy to appease the fans. Fortunately, the FA Cup gives him the perfect opportunity to do that.