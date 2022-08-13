Manchester United target told he won't be sold this week - reports

Manchester United have seemingly suffered a setback in their pursuit of PSV Eindhoven forward Cody Gakpo.

According to Record Sport, the Dutch club will not entertain offers for the 23-year-old until the completion of both legs of their final Champions League qualifier against Scottish giants Rangers.

Manchester United parted ways with Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard in June after the expiration of their contracts. Cristiano Ronaldo's future at the club also remains uncertain and the 37-year-old has made no secret of his desire to leave Old Trafford. He wants to join a club that will allow him to play in the Champions League this season, as per Sky Sports.

The Red Devils also produced a disappointing attacking display in their 2-1 loss to Brighton at Old Trafford last weekend in their opening Premier League game of the season.

Erik ten Hag's side lacked ideas in the first half and were wasteful in front of goal in the second. They are therefore expected to sign a top-quality forward before the close of the transfer window on September 1.

Cody Gakpo has caught the attention of a number of Europe's top clubs thanks to his performances for PSV. He scored 21 goals and provided 15 assists in 47 appearances in all competitions for the Eredivisie giants last season. Gakpo helped his side finish second in the league table and win the KNVB Cup.

The forward has enjoyed an impressive start to the 2022-23 campaign, scoring one goal in PSV's 5-3 victory over Ajax in the Johan Cruyff Shield and a brace in their 4-1 victory over FC Emmen in their Eredivisie opener.

Ruud van Nistelrooy's side are, however, reluctant to listen to offers for the talismanic winger as they approach a crucial Champions League qualifier against Rangers. His side's result against Rangers could determine Gakpo's future at the club.

Manchester United will therefore be forced to wait at least a fortnight before making a move for the 23-year-old forward, who could prefer to stay at PSV if they qualify for the Champions League.

Manchester United are likely to switch focus to another target as time is running out

VfB Stuttgart v Eintracht Frankfurt - Bundesliga

Manchester United's disappointing performance against Brighton was a reminder of the massive task ahead of Erik ten Hag. The Dutchman was expected to rebuild the club's squad this summer.

However, the Red Devils have signed just three players till now. With less than three weeks to go before the close of the transfer window, the 13-time Premier League champions are expected to make at least a couple of signings.

The uncertainty surrounding Gody Gakpo's move to Old Trafford could result in the club switching focus to alternative options. As per GiveMeSport, Stuttgart striker Sasa Kalajdzic has emerged as a potential target for Ten Hag's side.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews



Is Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic on his way to Old Trafford? "He wants to move to Manchester United."Is Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic on his way to Old Trafford? "He wants to move to Manchester United." 🔴Is Austrian striker Sasa Kalajdzic on his way to Old Trafford? 👀 https://t.co/xeuJ9ciuzQ

The Austria international rose to prominence during the 2020-21 campaign by scoring 16 goals in 33 Bundesliga games for the German club. He scored six goals in 15 appearances in an injury-hit 2021-22 campaign, but is seen as a massive prospect.

Paul Merson has predicted the results for Chelsea vs Tottenham and other GW 2 fixtures! Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by S Chowdhury