Reports: Manchester United target undergoing medical, contract details revealed

Manchester United prime target's contract details revealed is set to undergo medical.

by Shambhu Ajith Rumours 07 Jul 2017, 10:58 IST

Mourinho was the one to sell Lukaku during his stint at Chelsea

Reports coming in from The People's Person suggest that Romelu Lukaku will stay in Los Angeles to complete his medical ahead of a £75m move to the Premier League giants, Manchester United. The Belgian striker has signed a 5-year deal with the Red Devils which will see him earn £200,000 a week.

In what can be termed as the most significant turnaround in this summer transfer window, the Belgian striker has packed his bags to begin his life at Old Trafford with the Red Devils.

The Everton frontman who came only second to Harry Kane in the Golden Boot race in the 2016-17 Premier League season was heralded as Antonio Conte's prime target for Chelsea. Lukaku scored 25 goals in 37 appearances for the Toffees last season and is also the first choice striker of the Belgium International team.

United have been actively trying to sign a striker since the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic towards the butt end of the 2016-17 season and looks to have finally sealed the deal for one of Europe’s most highly coveted frontman.

Chelsea were proclaimed as frontrunners for Lukaku and the 24-year-old’s return to Stamford Bridge looked imminent in the wake of reports indicating that Diego Costa has been shown the exit. Conte desperately needs a number nine and things were looking bright and sunny. But Manchester United had other ideas.

The Red Devils had been vehemently pursuing Alvaro Morata according to various reports.

United portrayed an image of a frustrated Jose Mourinho who was growing despondent with the lack of summer signings. Whether or not this was a smokescreen tactic intended to deter their competition remains unanswered. But their silent engineering of a behind-the-scenes hijacking seems to have paid off and left the Blues baffled.

United who saw their £70m bid for Morata rejected were rumoured to have been in the process of making an improved offer. But now the Old Trafford side seems to have pulled the chain on their pursuit of the Real Madrid striker.

Lukaku meanwhile has been holidaying in the USA with Paul Pogba with whom he shares his agent, Mino Raiola. The deal could be announced by United anytime following the medical as the team leaves for pre-season friendlies next Monday.

Romelu Lukaku has a proven track record in England. He has scored 43 goals from 75 matches in the Premier League over the last two seasons. And signing Lukaku for around the same asking fee for Morata is definitely less of a gamble for Manchester United than the alternative.

