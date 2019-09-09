Manchester United: Three first team members who could miss the Leicester game due to injury

Aaron Wan-Bissaka picked up a back injury while on International Duty

After a 4-0 demolition of Chelsea at home in the opening weekend, Manchester United failed to build on their fine start to the 2019/20 season, managing just two points out of a possible nine. The last three games opened up a lot of problems in the United squad, but it is still too soon to switch to panic mode. This is why the international break arrived at the right time for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The focus was temporarily off United's misfortunes, as international friendlies and UEFA Euro 2020 qualifiers kept the football world busy. But there's no denying that next weekend's game against Leicester City will be crucial for United.

The whole world would be expecting a win, which could put United's season back on track. Solskjaer's wards will also be expected to display flawless attacking football. Next weekend, United will have to be perfect on the pitch, but Solskjaer has already been dealt with a huge blow in the build-up to the game.

The departure of quite a few players, both permanently and on loan in the summer, means that United have a remarkably thin squad now. And Solskjaer must be scratching his head in disbelief because at least three first-team members are racing against time to be fit before next weekend. Read on to find out the three players who could miss the Leicester City game due to injury.

#3 Luke Shaw

Luke Shaw is out with a hamstring injury

The Englishman picked up a hamstring injury in the game against Crystal Palace and has not featured for his side since. Luke Shaw was expected to be out of action for at least five weeks, which means that he could miss the Premier League game against Leicester City, UEFA Europa League group stage game against FC Astana, as well as the trip to West Ham in the Premier League. The Englishman has already missed the draw against Southampton.

In his absence, Ashley Young has taken over the responsibilities at left-back, while Diogo Dalot, who is also recovering from an injury, is expected to return to action after the international break. Teenager Brandon Williams, currently playing for the United Under-23s, is another young talent Solskjaer could turn to.

Even though Luke Shaw will be a big miss in this United team against Leicester City, the availability of replacements makes his absence bearable, at least for now.

Diogo Dalot may return post the international break.

