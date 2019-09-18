Manchester United: Three players who could leave the club in the near future

Manchester United boss, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

"Let's not get too excited..." - A tiny message that Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar sent to the club's fans who are pumped up since watching their club's 1-0 victory over Brendan Rodgers' Leicester City. Although United collected all three points from a very hard-fought encounter, we can't say that their overall performance was an assured one.

If we take a look at post-match stats, we'll find how Leicester City dominated much of the contest. The game could have ended easily with a 0-0 scoreline, but thanks to Marcus Rashford's well-taken penalty United prevailed.

While youngsters like Scott McTominay, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Marcus Rashford did justice to their talents, veterans like Juan Mata and Nemanja Matic found the going slightly more difficult. There were a number of occasions when the experienced members of the squad failed to live up to expectations.

If the old-timers of Manchester United continue to provide such kind of poor performances, the club wouldn't think twice before offloading them from the club's roster. Hence, without any further ado, let us take a look at those three veterans who might be released in the near future.

#3 Nemanja Matic

Nemanja Matic in Manchester United training outfit

The Serbian holding midfielder, who joined Manchester United from Chelsea back in 2017, might be past his prime at Manchester United and could be released by the Red Devils in the next summer transfer market when his current contract with the club is expected to expire.

The 31-year-old has already made 66 appearances and named twice on the scoresheet for United. Although he put in some attractive perfromnances during his first season at Old Trafford, things have dramatically changed from the middle of the 2018-19 campaign when the club had been suffering from a poor run of results under their ex-boss, Jose Mourinho.

Since Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was given the managerial job at United, Nemanja Matic has found it tough to get into the starting line-up due to a miserable dip in form. As Ole opted to launch Matic in the defensive midfield position against Leicester City on Saturday, he got a perfect chance to demonstrate his talents and shut his critics down.

However, Matic put in an indifferent performance and was found guilty of losing possession often, a cardinal sin for a holding midfielder.

Against Leicester, Nemanja Matić lost possession every THREE touches on average. pic.twitter.com/m28D7yhD3k — UtdArena. (@utdarena) September 14, 2019

After watching Matic suffering at the heart of United's midfield, Ole Gunner Solskjaer will surely be looking to offload him and sign a holding midfielder. There are several options like Declan Rice, Ruben Neves and Sean Longstaff whom Manchester United could prefer as their next holding midfielder, while Juventus, AC Milan and Inter are lining up a free transfer for Matic next summer.

