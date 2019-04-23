×
Manchester United: Three stars reportedly on their way out if they fail to make top four in the Premier League

Sayan Chatterjee
ANALYST
Rumors
335   //    23 Apr 2019, 12:00 IST
Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Everton FC v Manchester United - Premier League

What's the rumour?

According to reports from Guardian, three Manchester United stars may leave the club this summer if the Red Devils miss out on top four spot in the Premier league table.

Paul Pogba, David De Gea and Romelu Lukaku are the three players who are considering their future and may head towards the exit door if they miss out on Champions League football.

In case you didn't know...

Despite starting well under Ole Gunner Solskjaer, Manchester United are enduring tough times in the past couple of weeks. United have now lost six out of their last eight games which saw them getting knocked out from the Champions League with a 4-0 aggregate defeat against Barcelona.

The Red Devils also suffered one of the most humiliating defeats of the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era against Everton. A 4-0 loss at Goodison Park dealt a huge blow to their hopes of securing a top four spot.

“The way we played and the performance of myself, of the team, of everyone is disrespectful,” Pogba said about their recent humiliation.
“We didn’t respect ourselves, the club or the fans. Everything went wrong but the most important thing is the mentality that we put on the pitch, that has to change."

Manchester United are 6th in the Premier League table, 3 points behind Tottenham who are in the third spot.

The heart of the matter

De Gea is yet to renew his contract which expires in 2020 while there are rumours linking Pogba with a move away, just like last summer. Lukaku will also be out of contract in 2021 and moreover, he has lost his starting place under Solskjaer.

According to the report, three valuable players such as Pogba and De Gea are seriously considering their futures at the club and Lukaku will join the list if the Red Devils fail to get a top four spot in the Premier League.

What's next?

United will face Manchester City next in the Premier League.

