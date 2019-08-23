Manchester United: Three youngsters who could improve the Red Devils' attack this season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is keen to add young players to the team.

Manchester United have made a decent start to the season with a 4-0 thrashing of Chelsea and a 1-1 draw against Wolves in the Premier League. The latter game was a disappointing one since they only managed two shots on target despite holding the majority of possession.

Their manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fielded very young starting line-ups in both games. The one against Chelsea, with an average age of 24 years and 227 days, was the youngest ever side to be fielded in an opening Premier League match. This proves Solskjaer’s willingness to incorporate youngsters and players from the youth academy.

The youth graduates Angel Gomes, Tahith Chong and Mason Greenwood are highly rated by the United hierarchy and fans. Let us look at how these three players can make an impact for Manchester United in the 2019/20 season.

#1 Angel Gomes

Angel Gomes playing against Leeds United in pre-season.

Angel Gomes has shot up through the ranks at United. At the tender age of 14, he made his debut for the under-18 side. Towards the end of the 2017-18 season, he made his senior debut against Crystal Palace. He was only 16 at the time and was the first player born in the new millennium to appear in the Premier League. Since then, he has made three further appearances for the club.

Gomes had an impressive pre-season campaign, playing in all games, bar one, on the left hand side or centrally, interchanging with the attacking players alongside him.

Many attributes stood out in the young man, such as his excellent ball control and agility, which allowed him to skid past opponents comfortably. His determination to retain the ball after his side lost possession was telling of his maturity despite being only 18 years old.

He scored his first goal for the club in a friendly against Tottenham Hotspur, after a quick exchange between him and Juan Mata put him close to the byline and through on goal. He slotted the ball into the bottom right corner from a tight angle in the 80th minute, which turned out to be the winner for United.

Gomes could be a good alternative to Jesse Lingard and Juan Mata in the central-attacking midfield role if they suffer a dip in form. Lingard was particularly criticised after the match against Wolves because of his lack of creativity. Gomes could be the solution to this.

" /> Gomes can step up if Jesse Lingard continues to misfire.

