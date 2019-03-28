Manchester United to play in Australia, Singapore, China in 2019 pre-season tour

Chandrendu Chattopadhyay FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR News 35 // 28 Mar 2019, 16:23 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester United - Premier League

Manchester United will play their 2019 pre-season games in Australia, Singapore, China and Wales.

They begin with the tour with a match against Perth Glory with games against Leeds United, Inter Milan, Tottenham and AC Milan following. After the games in Australia against Perth and Leeds, they will travel to Asia for the International Champions Cup.

This will be the fifth time that Manchester United will face Inter Milan in their history. The format of the tournament changes this year to 4 teams with the addition to Juventus in the Asia fixtures, unlike 3 last year. This the club's 15th visit to China and 3rd to Singapore.

They return to Europe to play against AC Milan in the Principality Stadium in Cardiff.

"These games and the tour overall will not only assist in our pre-season preparations but also provide entertaining football and an opportunity to interact with our loyal fans in Australasia and Asia. " Ed Woodward said.

With the confirmation of Ole Gunnar Solkjaer as the new permanent manager on a 3-year contract, these games will be interesting to watch as Manchester United has only risen up under the new manager.

Speaking after the announcement Charlie Stillitano, executive chairman of Relevant Sports Group said; " We are very pleased to bring the International Champions Cup to Singapore again. The event is the only platform for fans in the region to get up close to their favourite teams."

"Manchester United, Inter, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur are clubs with strong support in the region, and we believe the fans will be happy to see them in action."

Confirmed Fixtures

Man Utd v Perth Glory - 13 July, Perth

Advertisement

Man Utd v Leeds - 17 July, Perth

Man Utd v Inter Milan - 20 July, Singapore

Man Utd v Tottenham - 25 July, Shanghai

Man Utd v AC Milan - 3 August, Cardiff

Advertisement