Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Reports: Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba for a record fee

Pravir Rai
ANALYST
Rumors
447   //    27 Sep 2018, 14:45 IST

RSC Anderlecht v Manchester United - UEFA Europa League Quarter Final: First Leg
Pogba might depart at the end of the season

What's the rumour?

According to The Mirror’s David McDonnell, Manchester United are contemplating a fee in excess of £200 million (€224 million/$263 million), which would make Paul Pogba's exit the most expensive transfer in the football history. As of now, the record was broken by PSG when they bought Neymar at £198 million, which at that time was €222 million.

Pogba is being targeted by Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG during the winter transfer window.

In case you didn't know…

Paul Pogba is a star midfielder, currently facing a difficult time with Jose Mourinho. The relationship reached a breaking point on Tuesday with the United boss stripping him of the vice-captaincy.

The World Cup winner told the club he wanted to join the Catalans over the summer and has since criticised Mourinho’s tactics.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona remain favourites to sign him, though Real Madrid and PSG are also keen for him, according to the Mirror.

Lionel Messi likes the way Pogba plays and has even pushed the club management to ensure they sign him during the January transfer window.

Real Madrid seriously need a midfielder post the departure of Mateo Kovacic. Also, Luka Modric could be out of the club anytime. They feel Pogba can deliver at this position.

Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti are not of the same league as Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. Hence PSG are on the hunt for an attacking midfielder who can help them win against top teams. Pogba can be an ideal fit for this role.

Video


Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

The Mirror is quite a reliable source. Pogba can join any club depending on the money offered, but he would most certainly opt for Barcelona.

What's next?

The January transfer window will be an action-packed period where Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona would go for an all-out war to get Pogba to their side. He should focus on gaining experience and getting back in the positive frame of mind.

Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Football Lionel Messi Paul Pogba Manchester United Transfer News Barcelona Transfer News Leisure Reading
Pravir Rai
ANALYST
I am an IT professional and a writer.
Reports: Paul Pogba wants to leave Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba: Three places he could join upon leaving...
RELATED STORY
Twitter reacts as rumors of Paul Pogba leaving United...
RELATED STORY
Will Manchester United Lose Paul Pogba to Barcelona in...
RELATED STORY
Paul Pogba opens the door for Manchester United exit
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Paul Pogba's move to...
RELATED STORY
3 players who could have replaced Paul Pogba at...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC...
RELATED STORY
5 players who could replace Paul Pogba at Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Reports: Barcelona decide not to pursue target Pogba...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 7
29 Sep WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester United
29 Sep ARS WAT 07:30 PM Arsenal vs Watford
29 Sep EVE FUL 07:30 PM Everton vs Fulham
29 Sep HUD TOT 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Tottenham
29 Sep MAN BRI 07:30 PM Manchester City vs Brighton & Hove Albion
29 Sep NEW LEI 07:30 PM Newcastle vs Leicester City
29 Sep WOL SOU 07:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Southampton
29 Sep CHE LIV 10:00 PM Chelsea vs Liverpool
30 Sep CAR BUR 08:30 PM Cardiff City vs Burnley
02 Oct AFC CRY 12:30 AM AFC Bournemouth vs Crystal Palace
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us