Reports: Manchester United to sell Paul Pogba for a record fee

Pogba might depart at the end of the season

What's the rumour?

According to The Mirror’s David McDonnell, Manchester United are contemplating a fee in excess of £200 million (€224 million/$263 million), which would make Paul Pogba's exit the most expensive transfer in the football history. As of now, the record was broken by PSG when they bought Neymar at £198 million, which at that time was €222 million.

Pogba is being targeted by Barcelona, Real Madrid, and PSG during the winter transfer window.

In case you didn't know…

Paul Pogba is a star midfielder, currently facing a difficult time with Jose Mourinho. The relationship reached a breaking point on Tuesday with the United boss stripping him of the vice-captaincy.

The World Cup winner told the club he wanted to join the Catalans over the summer and has since criticised Mourinho’s tactics.

The heart of the matter

Barcelona remain favourites to sign him, though Real Madrid and PSG are also keen for him, according to the Mirror.

Lionel Messi likes the way Pogba plays and has even pushed the club management to ensure they sign him during the January transfer window.

Real Madrid seriously need a midfielder post the departure of Mateo Kovacic. Also, Luka Modric could be out of the club anytime. They feel Pogba can deliver at this position.

Adrien Rabiot and Marco Verratti are not of the same league as Ivan Rakitic, Luka Modric, and Toni Kroos. Hence PSG are on the hunt for an attacking midfielder who can help them win against top teams. Pogba can be an ideal fit for this role.

Rumour probability/rating: 6/10

The Mirror is quite a reliable source. Pogba can join any club depending on the money offered, but he would most certainly opt for Barcelona.

What's next?

The January transfer window will be an action-packed period where Real Madrid, PSG, and Barcelona would go for an all-out war to get Pogba to their side. He should focus on gaining experience and getting back in the positive frame of mind.