Manchester United vs Tottenham: 5 Players who were brilliant for the Red Devils

Deepungsu Pandit FOLLOW ANALYST Feature 4.15K // 25 Jul 2019, 19:59 IST

Anthony Martial impressed once again for United against Spurs

After 3 wins in their first 3 games in pre-season, Manchester United's preparation for the new season had been going according to plan. After victories over Perth Glory and Leeds United in Australia, the Red Devils started their International Champions Cup journey with a 1-0 win over Inter Milan. United have now scored 7 goals and conceded none in 3 games, however, they were up against a familiar foe at the Hongkou Football Stadium on Thursday.

Tottenham Hotspur reached the final of the 2018/19 UEFA Champions League and had also finished two places above United in the Premier League table last season. They had defeated Juventus in dramatic fashion in their first game of the International Champions Cup. As such, the game represented an opportunity for Solskjaer to pit his wits against a Spurs team that was on the rise and the Norwegian named his team accordingly.

David De Gea continued in goal, while the Norwegian opted for a back four of Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Chris Smalling, Marcos Rojo, and Ashley Young. In the midfield, Paul Pogba started alongside Scott McTominay and Andreas Pereira. Anthony Martial led the attack, while Mason Greenwood and Daniel James started either side of him.

United started the game brighter and took the lead through Anthony Martial in the 21st minute. The first half ended 1-0 and Solskjaer changed his entire first 11 at the break, however, it was Tottenham, who started the second half stronger. Pochettino's men even took a fortuitous lead in the 65th minute, when Lucas Moura's shot took a heavy deflection and wrong-footed Sergio Romero in the United goal.

When it looked like the game was certain to go to penalties, Angel Gomes restored United's lead in the 80th minute and the game ended 2-1 in United's favor.

Solskjaer has now won all four of his preseason games and against Spurs, these 5 men were brilliant and helped United win the game

#5 Andreas Pereira

Andreas Pereira picked up a fine assist

The Brazilian started the game in the heart of the midfield and looked a little off the pace at the start. However, as the game progressed, Andreas Pereira improved and enjoyed operating in the hole behind the striker. He worked extremely well with the front three, threading those final balls and taking up pockets of spaces around the box.

When United lost the ball, Pereira was superb in the high press and even tracked back to help his defense cope with the opposition's attack. And in the 21st minute, a brilliantly weighted through ball helped United take the lead.

Picking up the ball in the oppositions half, the Brazilian ran past three Tottenham players and then placed a fantastic through ball for Martial, who scored and put United in front.

