×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Mourinho given green light to sign £40m superstar, defender keen on exit, and more Manchester United transfer news - 10th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
420   //    10 Dec 2018, 20:42 IST

Jose Mourinho will finally get his wishes fulfilled in January!
Jose Mourinho will finally get his wishes fulfilled in January!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Today's top stories will bring some relief to the Red Devils faithful. The fans have been pining for the club to step up the ante in the transfer market for quality signings, and it seems their prayers have been answered. Apparently, the United hierarchy is willing to back Jose Mourinho in the transfer window in January as he aims to sign a center-back to add steel to his backline.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Ashley Young wants a contract extension

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has openly spoken about his wish to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The Englishman's contract with the club expires next summer and he is eager to sign a one-year extension.

Speaking about his intent to stay put, the 34-year-old said:

"When you join a club like Manchester United, as soon as you walk through the door, if you don’t know the history, give it a week you will know the history.You get that feel of the club, you know the size of the club. For me the biggest club in the world, always has been, always will be.

“I know the history, the boys in the squad know the history. It’s all about winning trophies, silverware. That’s what the club is all about. You go into the museum, see what’s been won and want to be a part of that."

"I’ve been part of that and we’ve had successful years in the last couple of years. I’m 33, nearly 34 now, that’s not changed for me. I still want trophies, still want to win things and that’s what everyone in the squad wants. Everyone wants to win.”

#2 Matteo Darmian hints at Manchester United exit

Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian is said to be reviewing his options as he plans to leave the English club in the upcoming transfer window. The 29-year-old is unhappy with the lack of game time under Jose Mourinho and is looking for options to revive his career.

Advertisement

Speaking about his current situation at the club, he said:

“I must say, I really do miss Serie A and Italy now. I know that I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am proud to be at Manchester United, but I do miss Italy. I love my country."

Darmian is also concerned about his place in the national team and confirmed the same as he added,

“Returning to play for Italy is my objective. Roberto Mancini hasn’t called me up yet, but I hope he will in future.”

#3 Jose Mourinho given green light to sign Toby Alderweireld

According to reports from The Sun, Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho have agreed on the players they wish to target in January. The Special One has been given the green light to sign long-term United target Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils made futile attempts to sign the Belgian defender in the summer. And now, Mourinho is confident of getting his man for £40m.

Alderweireld is out of contract at Tottenham next summer. United have also rumoured to be in talks for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, but with the Senegalese being valued at £90m by his current employers, United seem to have switched their attention to the Belgian.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page.

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Tottenham Hotspur Ashley Young Toby Alderweireld EPL Transfer News Manchester United Transfer News
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
4 players who could solve Manchester United’s centre-back...
RELATED STORY
Tottenham transfer news: Bale has decided to join Spurs,...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Club open talks for £90m...
RELATED STORY
Reports: Arsenal and Tottenham to fight it out for...
RELATED STORY
5 star players out of contract next summer
RELATED STORY
Tottenham star admits he never wanted to join Manchester...
RELATED STORY
Mourinho and Manchester United: Where is the problem?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: £100 million transfer kitty for...
RELATED STORY
Manchester United win race to sign Barcelona target for...
RELATED STORY
Premier League transfer news: Real Madrid to pay €115...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 17
15 Dec MAN EVE 06:00 PM Manchester City vs Everton
15 Dec CRY LEI 08:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Leicester City
15 Dec HUD NEW 08:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Newcastle
15 Dec TOT BUR 08:30 PM Tottenham vs Burnley
15 Dec WAT CAR 08:30 PM Watford vs Cardiff City
15 Dec WOL AFC 08:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs AFC Bournemouth
15 Dec FUL WES 11:00 PM Fulham vs West Ham
16 Dec BRI CHE 07:00 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Chelsea
16 Dec SOU ARS 07:00 PM Southampton vs Arsenal
16 Dec LIV MAN 09:30 PM Liverpool vs Manchester United
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us