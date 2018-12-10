Mourinho given green light to sign £40m superstar, defender keen on exit, and more Manchester United transfer news - 10th December 2018

Jose Mourinho will finally get his wishes fulfilled in January!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Today's top stories will bring some relief to the Red Devils faithful. The fans have been pining for the club to step up the ante in the transfer market for quality signings, and it seems their prayers have been answered. Apparently, the United hierarchy is willing to back Jose Mourinho in the transfer window in January as he aims to sign a center-back to add steel to his backline.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Ashley Young wants a contract extension

Manchester United defender Ashley Young has openly spoken about his wish to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The Englishman's contract with the club expires next summer and he is eager to sign a one-year extension.

Speaking about his intent to stay put, the 34-year-old said:

"When you join a club like Manchester United, as soon as you walk through the door, if you don’t know the history, give it a week you will know the history.You get that feel of the club, you know the size of the club. For me the biggest club in the world, always has been, always will be.

“I know the history, the boys in the squad know the history. It’s all about winning trophies, silverware. That’s what the club is all about. You go into the museum, see what’s been won and want to be a part of that."

"I’ve been part of that and we’ve had successful years in the last couple of years. I’m 33, nearly 34 now, that’s not changed for me. I still want trophies, still want to win things and that’s what everyone in the squad wants. Everyone wants to win.”

#2 Matteo Darmian hints at Manchester United exit

Manchester United right-back Matteo Darmian is said to be reviewing his options as he plans to leave the English club in the upcoming transfer window. The 29-year-old is unhappy with the lack of game time under Jose Mourinho and is looking for options to revive his career.

Speaking about his current situation at the club, he said:

“I must say, I really do miss Serie A and Italy now. I know that I am at one of the best clubs in the world and I am proud to be at Manchester United, but I do miss Italy. I love my country."

Darmian is also concerned about his place in the national team and confirmed the same as he added,

“Returning to play for Italy is my objective. Roberto Mancini hasn’t called me up yet, but I hope he will in future.”

#3 Jose Mourinho given green light to sign Toby Alderweireld

According to reports from The Sun, Ed Woodward and Jose Mourinho have agreed on the players they wish to target in January. The Special One has been given the green light to sign long-term United target Toby Alderweireld from Tottenham in the upcoming transfer window.

The Red Devils made futile attempts to sign the Belgian defender in the summer. And now, Mourinho is confident of getting his man for £40m.

Alderweireld is out of contract at Tottenham next summer. United have also rumoured to be in talks for Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly, but with the Senegalese being valued at £90m by his current employers, United seem to have switched their attention to the Belgian.

