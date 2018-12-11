×
Mourinho wants Lyon midfielder, Red Devils eyeing move for 20-year-old starlet, and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
665   //    11 Dec 2018, 20:47 IST

Manchester United are gearing up for January
Manchester United are gearing up for January

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

We are merely three weeks away from the January transfer window and it seems the Red Devils have intensified their efforts to sign players. Today's stories have yet again seen the club being linked with new faces and it remains to be seen if any of those rumours actually pan out to be true.

Talking about the top stories for today, an Italian outfit is interested in signing Marcus Rashford while the Red Devils have also been linked with moves for two youngsters.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#3 Manchester United want Dennis Man

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Dennis Man
Manchester United are eyeing a move for Dennis Man

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, Manchester United are said to be plotting a move for FCSB midfielder Dennis Man. The Red Devils are also set to face stiff competition for the 20-year-old's signature, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur also said to be eyeing a move for him.

Man has already notched 7 goals in 22 appearances for his club this season. He has also been capped twice by Romania.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was rumoured to have sent a scout to watch the midfielder in FCSB's game against Viitorul Constanta, only for the game to be postponed to Tuesday night due to fog.

FCSB have already rejected a £2.5m bid from Roma, while Turkish outfit Fenerbache are also said to be interested in a move for the midfielder.

Man has only two and a half years remaining on his contract and is valued at £12m by his club.

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
