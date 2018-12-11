Mourinho wants Lyon midfielder, Red Devils eyeing move for 20-year-old starlet, and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th December 2018

Manchester United are gearing up for January

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

We are merely three weeks away from the January transfer window and it seems the Red Devils have intensified their efforts to sign players. Today's stories have yet again seen the club being linked with new faces and it remains to be seen if any of those rumours actually pan out to be true.

Talking about the top stories for today, an Italian outfit is interested in signing Marcus Rashford while the Red Devils have also been linked with moves for two youngsters.

Without further ado, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#3 Manchester United want Dennis Man

Manchester United are eyeing a move for Dennis Man

If reports from The Sun are to be believed, Manchester United are said to be plotting a move for FCSB midfielder Dennis Man. The Red Devils are also set to face stiff competition for the 20-year-old's signature, with Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur also said to be eyeing a move for him.

Man has already notched 7 goals in 22 appearances for his club this season. He has also been capped twice by Romania.

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino was rumoured to have sent a scout to watch the midfielder in FCSB's game against Viitorul Constanta, only for the game to be postponed to Tuesday night due to fog.

FCSB have already rejected a £2.5m bid from Roma, while Turkish outfit Fenerbache are also said to be interested in a move for the midfielder.

Man has only two and a half years remaining on his contract and is valued at £12m by his club.

