Red Devils to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League superstar, United suffer blow in attacker chase and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th May 2019

Manchester United have already kickstarted their transfer activities

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Ander Herrera confirms Old Trafford exit

Ander Herrera has bid his final goodbye to the Manchester United fans in a heartfelt video

Ander Herrera confirmed his decision to leave Manchester United this summer in a rather heartfelt fashion. The Spaniard bid adieu to the Red Devils faithful via an emotional video released by the club on Twitter.

Herrera joined Manchester United in 2014 from Athletic Bilbao and spent five years at Old Trafford, helping the club win a Europa League, an FA Cup, and a League Cup during his stay in England. He made 189 appearances and scored 20 goals for Manchester United.

The 29-year-old will be a free agent this summer, with a number of top-notch clubs such as Juventus, Paris Saint Germain, Arsenal, Juventus, Inter Milan and Barcelona. PSG are said to be leading the race for his signature.

Manchester United suffer blow in Jadon Sancho chase

Manchester United have been dealt a blow in their chase for Jadon Sancho(L)

According to reports from British tabloid The Sun, Borussia Dortmund sensation Jadon Sancho has decided to reject a move to Manchester United and stay put with the German outfit.

Following his move to Dortmund from Manchester City, the English star has attracted interest from a host of clubs for his eye-catching performances. Manchester United were said to be plotting a £100m deal to bring Sancho to Old Trafford this summer.

Advertisement

The 19-year-old was viewed as the perfect fit to solve United's right-wing conundrum by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Manchester United to battle Chelsea and Arsenal for Harry Maguire

Manchester United are plotting a raid on Leicester City for Harry Maguire

If reports from the Metro are to be believed, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Harry Maguire at Old Trafford to improve an ailing defensive department. Signing a defender this summer remains a top priority for the Red Devils and Harry Maguire leads that wishlist.

However, United's road to signing the Englishman may be filled with hurdles, with the likes of Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham also keen on snapping him up. Both Unai Emery and Maurizio Sarri want defensive reinforcements for their respective teams.

Leicester City wish to hold on to their superstar but could be tempted to give in if the interested parties make an offer in the range of £60 million.