Manchester United identify £40m Ander Herrera replacement, Red Devils receive boost in Real Madrid attacker chase, and more Manchester United transfer news - 12th May 2019

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST News 38 // 12 May 2019, 19:22 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is set for a busy summer at Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Alexis Sanchez closing in on Juventus move

Alexis Sanchez is likely to leave Old Trafford this summer

According to reports from Italian news outlet Calciomercato via Daily Mail, Alexis Sanchez is closing in on a move to Juventus this summer.

The former Arsenal star has endured endless tough times at Manchester United, having scored only 5 goals since joining the club in 2018. He has found the net only once in 20 league appearances this season.

Sanchez's agent Fernando Felicevich reportedly met Juventus sporting director Fabio Partici over the prospect of securing a move for his client.

He also plans on having talks with Serie A clubs, Inter Milan, Napoli and AS Roma over a potential move for the 30-year-old. However, the Chilean will have to take a massive cut to join any of these clubs as they will find it difficult to match his current £500,000 per week wages at Old Trafford.

Manchester United receive boost in Gareth Bale pursuit

Gareth Bale could finally quit Real Madrid this summer

The deepening crevices in Gareth Bale's relationship with Zinedine Zidane mark a positive sign for Manchester United. Apparently, the Welshman has been left out of the squad to face Real Sociedad, having previously been benched against Villarreal last week.

Advertisement

Spanish outlet AS believes this could be the right time for United to swoop in for the Welshman, who has been a target of theirs over the years.

Bale is under contract with Real Madrid until 2022 and with Zinedine Zidane yet again at the helm, the 29-year-old's chances of salvaging his Real Madrid career look extremely bleak.

Red Devils identify Idrissa Gueye as Ander Herrera's replacement

Manchester United want Idrissa Gueye (R) to replace Ander Herrera

If reports from the Daily Mail are to be believed, Idrissa Gueye has been earmarked as a successor to Ander Herrera by Manchester United. The Spaniard announced his departure this week and the Red Devils feel the Senegalese international could be the perfect man to fill his boots.

Everton are resigned to losing their 29-year-old midfield star, with Paris Saint-Germain also said to be keeping tabs on him. The Merseyside club will demand a fee in the region of £40m - a fee both PSG and United can easily afford to fork out.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page!