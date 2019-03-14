×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
714   //    14 Mar 2019, 19:57 IST

Paul Pogba has made a decision on his future!
Paul Pogba has made a decision on his future!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Manchester United given green light to sign Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Toby Alderweireld
Manchester United are long-term admirers of Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, having been in hot pursuit of the center-back since January last year. Now, the Red Devils could finally land their man even though he signed a contract extension with the Lilywhites this season.

Alderweireld recently signed a one-year extension, which means he will be available for just £26 million in the summer. If the 30-year-old doesn't sign a long-term contract, Tottenham will be forced to part ways with him just two weeks before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Apart from Manchester United, Barcelona have also shown a keen interest in poaching the Belgian.

Paul Pogba makes a decision on Manchester United future

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United was in jeopardy following their poor run of form under Jose Mourinho. His rift with the Special One was also cited as the reason why he would leave the club in the coming summer transfer window.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment and the upturn in United's fortunes, the midfielder has other plans. Paul Pogba has informed the United hierarchy that he intends to stay put at Old Trafford this summer.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, a United insider has confirmed the Frenchman's decision to sit tight at the club. He said:

“Pog has told Ole he has no intentions of leaving. They have had some lengthy chats together."
“His head has been cleared after a testing time and he is showing the ability we all know he has now."
“He is not for sale at any price and we have made that clear."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants four signings in the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put forth his demands for the transfer window
Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put forth his demands for the transfer window

According to reports from The Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the Old Trafford chiefs to sign four players in the upcoming summer window. The Norwegian is most likely to be confirmed as the permanent manager before the start of the next season and is already clear about which areas he wants to strengthen in the transfer window.

It has been reported that Solskjaer has asked United's chiefs to sign a right-back, a left-back, a winger and a center midfielder. Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are set to leave the club in the summer and the interim United boss will require two full-backs to replace them, as his back-up Ashley Young turns 34 in July.

Solskjaer will be given about £200 million to spend in the transfer window.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page!

Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Barcelona Paul Pogba Toby Alderweireld Football Latest Transfer News & Rumors EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess
Manchester United: 3 dream signings that could make Ole Gunnar Solskjaer 'invincible'
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news: Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reveals what United signings must have
RELATED STORY
Manchester United in race for Real Madrid superstar, Solskjaer confirms transfer plans, and more, Manchester United Transfer News - 9th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Solskjaer reveals transfer plans, Red Devils want £70m midfielder, and more - 4th January 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United advised to splash £250m in summer, Red Devils could land their dream centre-back and more Manchester Transfer News: 11th March 2019
RELATED STORY
4 Players that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may target for Manchester United this January
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils urged to sign £100m defender, Inter star available for reduced price, and more - 10th January 2018
RELATED STORY
Manchester United transfer news: Frenchman to extend contract at United, Red Devils eye swap deal, and more - 30th January 2019
RELATED STORY
How Ole Gunnar Solskjaer fixed Manchester United?
RELATED STORY
Manchester United news:  'Our dressing room is bouncing at the moment', says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us