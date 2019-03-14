Ole Gunnar Solskjaer demands 4 signings, Red Devils star makes decision on future, and more Manchester United Transfer News - 14th March 2019

Atharva Gosavi FOLLOW ANALYST Rumors 714 // 14 Mar 2019, 19:57 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Paul Pogba has made a decision on his future!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Manchester United given green light to sign Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United are long-term admirers of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, having been in hot pursuit of the center-back since January last year. Now, the Red Devils could finally land their man even though he signed a contract extension with the Lilywhites this season.

Alderweireld recently signed a one-year extension, which means he will be available for just £26 million in the summer. If the 30-year-old doesn't sign a long-term contract, Tottenham will be forced to part ways with him just two weeks before the summer transfer window slams shut.

Apart from Manchester United, Barcelona have also shown a keen interest in poaching the Belgian.

Paul Pogba makes a decision on Manchester United future

Manchester United v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

Paul Pogba's future at Manchester United was in jeopardy following their poor run of form under Jose Mourinho. His rift with the Special One was also cited as the reason why he would leave the club in the coming summer transfer window.

However, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's appointment and the upturn in United's fortunes, the midfielder has other plans. Paul Pogba has informed the United hierarchy that he intends to stay put at Old Trafford this summer.

Advertisement

According to The Sun, a United insider has confirmed the Frenchman's decision to sit tight at the club. He said:

“Pog has told Ole he has no intentions of leaving. They have had some lengthy chats together."

“His head has been cleared after a testing time and he is showing the ability we all know he has now."

“He is not for sale at any price and we have made that clear."

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants four signings in the summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has put forth his demands for the transfer window

According to reports from The Metro, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has asked the Old Trafford chiefs to sign four players in the upcoming summer window. The Norwegian is most likely to be confirmed as the permanent manager before the start of the next season and is already clear about which areas he wants to strengthen in the transfer window.

It has been reported that Solskjaer has asked United's chiefs to sign a right-back, a left-back, a winger and a center midfielder. Antonio Valencia and Matteo Darmian are set to leave the club in the summer and the interim United boss will require two full-backs to replace them, as his back-up Ashley Young turns 34 in July.

Solskjaer will be given about £200 million to spend in the transfer window.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page!

Advertisement