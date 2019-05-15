Manchester United open talks with £70m attacker, Solskjaer sets deadline for transfer business, and more Manchester United transfer news - 15 May 2019

Solskjaer is whiskers away from making his first Man United signing!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Manchester United 'close' to signing Kalidou Koulibaly

Kalidou Koulibaly may finally be on his way to Old Trafford this summer

Manchester United are said to be scouring the market for a top quality defender and it seems the club will soon lay their hands on one. talkSPORT host Anthony Goldstein is of the opinion that the Red Devils are very much close to signing Napoli center-back Kalidou Koulibaly, who happens to be one of their major and long-term targets.

Shedding the light on the club's pursuit of the 27-year-old defender, Goldstein said,

“The Koulibaly thing, I’ve heard good things that him coming to Utd is very close.”

Solskjaer sets deadline for transfer business

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants his new players to gel in from the pre-season

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has found himself in a considerable amount of spotlight given the rife rumours of an imminent major overhaul at Manchester United this summer. The Premier League giants are in the market for quality signings to improve their ailing squad and the manager has already set a deadline for all the transfers that could take in and out of Old Trafford this summer.

According to the Metro, Solskjaer wants to wrap up all the transfer dealings by July 1 so that the players are available in time for the pre-season. United's first team will start preparations for the pre-season from that date and the Old Trafford steward wants his new signings to gel in right from the start.

Also, the Norwegian is said to want as much as five new signings this summer, as per the reports from ESPN. The Premier League transfer window will shut down on 8 August, a day before the new EPL season begins.

Manchester United open talks with Nicolas Pepe

Manchester United have contacted Lille for Nicolas Pepe

If reports from The Daily Record are to be believed, Manchester United have contacted Lille over the prospect of signing their star attacker Nicolas Pepe. The Ivorian has attracted interest from a host of giant clubs following his impressive exploits in the Ligue 1 this season.

Pepe has notched 20 goals and 11 assists in 36 league games, playing a major role in ensuring a Champions League birth for Lille next season.

According to the reports, Manchester United have moved a step ahead of their competitors Arsenal and Liverpool in the race for the 23-year-old's signature after approaching the French outfit over his potential availability.

Bayern Munich were also said to be interested in the player, but have switched their attention to Man City winger Leroy Sane after failing to land Pepe with a £52m bid.

Apparently, a senior United official has already queried about the prospect of signing Pepe this summer. Lille will hold out their star attacker for nothing less than £70m.

