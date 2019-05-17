Manchester United considering move for three midfielders, star defender could still sign for the Red Devils, and more Manchester United transfer news - 17 May 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer looks set for a busy summer at Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Wilfried Zaha wants Manchester United return

Wilfried Zaha is keen on a return to Old Trafford

According to reports from the Express via The Telegraph, Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha is keen on returning to Manchester United this summer. The Englishman joined United in January 2013 as Sir Alex Ferguson's last ever signing for the club.

However, Zaha faced a torrid time at Old Trafford, featuring only four times under David Moyes. He also played under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer at Cardiff City during a loan spell in 2014.

Crystal Palace are willing to let their superstar leave and will demand a fee in excess of £100m. But, Manchester United could sign their ex-player for £70m. It remains to be seen if United agree to fork out enough cash to land the attacker.

Matthijs de Ligt could still join Manchester United

Matthijs de Ligt could make a shock move to Manchester United this summer

Matthijs de Ligt will be one of the most sought-after players this summer. According to earlier reports, FC Barcelona had agreed a deal to sign the Dutchman for a £61m fee from Ajax.

However, the Daily Telegraph, via the Metro, believes that de Ligt could still spurn the Blaugrana's advances and join Manchester United this summer. The Red Devils could yet land him in a mega deal in spite of not being able to offer him Champions League football next season.

Barcelona have already landed de Ligt's compatriot Frenkie de Jong for £65m and are also trying to sign Antoine Griezmann for £120m. A blockbuster move for the 19-year-old looks unlikely unless the Catalans sell a bunch of players to raise funds for the transfer.

Manchester United considering moves for three midfielders following Herrera's departure

Ander Herrera has confirmed he will leave Manchester United this summer

Manchester United are set to lose Ander Herrera on a free transfer this summer and United are already looking at possible options to strengthen their midfield in the light of his departure.

According to The Express via The Times, the Red Devils are interested in acquiring the services of Atletico Madrid playmaker Saul Niguez, who is also being linked with a move to Manchester City this summer. Apparently, the Spaniard has fallen out with Diego Simeone and a move looks likely to take place.

United are also eyeing a raid on Sporting Lisbon for their in-form playmaker Bruno Fernandes. The 24-year-old has attracted a lot of interest from European heavyweights after scoring 31 goals in this season.

The third midfield target for Solskjaer and co. is West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, who has raised eyebrows with his impressive displays in the Premier League this season. United will have to splash £40m to acquire his signature.

For more Manchester United transfer news and rumours, visit our Manchester United Transfer News page.