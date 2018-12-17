Manchester United transfer news: United superstar closer to exit, Mourinho wants Galatasaray defender, and more - 17th December 2018

Jose Mourinho is scouring the market for able reinforcements

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

United's recent loss to table-toppers Liverpool has all but intensified the need for Jose Mourinho and co to look out for reinforcements. The Red Devils are already rumoured to be chasing players but there are still doubts over the club's intention to make new signings in January.

That being said, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Manchester United eyeing six Ajax players ahead of January

According to Calciomercato via Manchester United are said to be interested in signing six Ajax players ahead of the transfer window in January.

Apparently, the United scouts were present at the Johann Cruyff Arena watching the players, with a view to making moves for any on these youngsters next month.

The six Ajax Amsterdam players are attacking midfielder Hakim Ziyech, forward David Neres, midfielder Donny van de Beek right-back Noussair Mazraoui, centre back Matthijs De Ligt and midfielder Frankie De Jong.

Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong have also been on the radar of Barcelona, Paris Saint Germain and Manchester City.

#2 Jose Mourinho wants Ozan Kabak from Galatasaray

According to Daily Mail, Jose Mourinho is eyeing a move for Galatasaray defender Ozan Kabak in January. The 18-year-old has cemented his place in the first team after making his debut for the Turkish club earlier this year.

Kabak has a release clause of £6.7 million but Galatasaray are said to be holding him out for £20 million.

Jose Mourinho is keen to add new defenders so as to add steal to the leaky backline at Old Trafford. United have also been linked with a number of high profile defenders ahead of the transfer window.

Manchester City, Inter Milan and Roma are also said to be interested in signing the teenager.

#3 Manchester United ready to sell Paul Pogba in January

According to the Daily Mirror, Manchester United are ready to offload Paul Pogba in January given his intermittent performances in recent weeks.

The Frenchman's attitude is causing problems and Jose Mourinho is said to have lost patience with the midfielder. Pogba signed for a world record £89million fee in 2016 from Juventus.

The Red Devils, it is understood, intend to sell the 25-year-old regardless of whether Jose Mourinho continues as a coach at Old Trafford. With Pogba's future at the club still in doubt, Juventus are said to be keen in bringing him back to Italy.

