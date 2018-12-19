Manchester United transfer news: Manchester United chasing Tottenham boss, Club planning raid for two superstars, and more - 19th December 2018

Mauricio Pochettino tops the list of potential replacements for Jose Mourinho

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

The quake following Jose Mourinho's miserable season at Old Trafford has been felt at last - the Special One has been dismissed as the head coach of the club, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to continue as interim boss for the rest of the season.

Yet, Manchester United's transfer requirements have remained the same. The club are in dire need of defensive reinforcements and the same also reflects in today's round-up, alongside their chase for potential replacements for Mourinho.

That being said, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 Napoli reject Manchester United bid for Kalidou Koulibaly

United's bid for Kalidou Koulibaly has been rejected

Kalidou Koulibaly was one of the top transfer targets for Manchester United in January, but it seems the club will have to make do without him. Napoli confirmed their intentions to keep their superstar by rejecting the £95m offer the Red Devils had tabled for him.

Speaking on the matter, Napoli president Aurelio De Laurentiis said,

"[Jose] Mourinho wanted him, we rejected £95 million, But now it's impossible that he leaves Napoli."

Manchester United have also reportedly been in hot pursuit of Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, but it remains to be seen whether they succeed in landing him as the transfer window flings open.

#2 Manchester United planning raids for Toby Alderweireld and Douglas Costa in January

Douglas Costa is a target for Old Trafford

It seems Jose Mourinho's wishes at Manchester United could be fulfilled, albeit he won't be able to enjoy its benefits. As reported by The Sun, Mourinho himself found out about the club's plans to move for Tottenham's Toby Alderweireld and Juventus' Douglas Costa in the upcoming transfer window.

United have been chasing Alderweireld for quite some time and view him as a solution to their defensive frailties.

Douglas Costa has been restricted to the fringes after the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo, having made only 17 appearances this term, 12 of them coming from the bench.

The source close Mourinho confirmed the club's intentions saying,

“Now they have money!

“They are trying to buy Douglas Costa from Juve and one centre-back.”

#3 United eyeing Mauricio Pochettino as Jose Mourinho replacement

Mauricio Pochettino is being targetted by Manchester United

With Jose Mourinho receiving the much-imminent sack following Manchester United's lackadaisical season, the club are interested in landing Mauricio Pochettino as the head honcho at Old Trafford.

Pochettino is apparently one of the top targets to succeed Jose Mourinho as the full-time manager of Manchester United, with Ole Gunnar Solksjaer appointed as interim boss.

According to Sportsmail via Daily Mail, United have already started making arrangements to sign the Argentine boss. They will have to shell out £40m for his services.

Pochettino was also said to be Ferguson's first choice before the appointment of Jose Mourinho as United boss in 2016.

