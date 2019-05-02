Manchester United eyeing £150m Portuguese duo, Red Devils dealt with blow in defender chase, and more - 2nd May 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will have a busy summer this year

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop place for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Manchester United table final contract offer for Juan Mata

Manchester United have submitted a final offer to Juan Mata

If reports from the Manchester Evening News are to be believed, Manchester United have made a 'take-it-or-leave-it' offer to Juan Mata in a bid to extend his stay at Old Trafford. The 31-year-old is currently serving the final two months of his contract.

The Red Devils have offered Mata a one-year-deal with an option extending the deal further by a year. As per the sources close to the player, the Spaniard is interested in staying put at the club, and an extension is well on the cards.

Manchester United have also offered Juan Mata an ambassadorial role after he decides to hang up his boots.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka ends Manchester United speculation

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has confirmed his intentions to stay put at Crystal Palace

Long-term Manchester United target Aaron Wan-Bissaka has put an end to the rumours and speculation linking him with a move to Old Trafford. The 21-year-old has confirmed his intentions to remain at Crystal Palace, with whom he signed an extension until June 2022.

Ending all the rumours linking him with a move to Manchester United, Wan-Bissaka said,

“The situation just shows that my performances don’t go unnoticed. But I am with Crystal Palace at the moment. That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season."

"I have got three years left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

Solskjaer eyeing smooth deals for Bruno Fernandes and Joao Felix

Manchester United are plotting a move for Bruno Fernandes this summer

Manchester United have promised to back Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in the transfer window, and the Norwegian has already shortlisted the players he wants at Old Trafford at the start of the next season.

If reports from Evening Standard are to be believed, Solskjaer is keen on recruiting Portuguese duo Joao Felix and Bruno Fernandes for a combined fee of £150m. However, the major stumbling block in any deal to sign the players will be whether they will agree to play for a club that might not be able to participate in the Champions League next season.

Joao Felix could cost around £100m, but with United also chasing Jadon Sancho who is valued at around £80m, it remains to be seen whether the Red Devils agree on forking out the required cash for two teenagers in the same transfer window.

Bruno Fernandes is also being viewed as an option to add creativity and goals to the United midfield.

