Manchester United Transfer News: 2 other possible targets in case Aaron Wan-Bissaka does not end up at Old Trafford

Aaron Wan-Bissaka is the primary right back target at Old Trafford this summer

What is the story?

Manchester United are targeting 2 other players in case the Aaron Wan-Bissaka deal fails to go through.

In case you didn’t know…

Manchester United are not extending the contract of Antonio Valencia who will leave Old Trafford as a free agent this summer. Matteo Darmian will turn 30 in December and his contract expires next summer. Manchester United are looking for suitors for him and it is unlikely he’ll extend even if he stays. The club is looking for a right back and promising English starlet Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been shortlisted as the top candidate for the club at the position. The player had earlier committed his future to Selhurst Park where he has a contract till 2022.

“I am with Crystal Palace at the moment,” said the full-back .“That is where my contract is and that is where I will be next season. I have got three [years] left on my contract. It says I am going to be there, so that is all I can focus on now.”

The heart of the matter

Manchester United have tabled a bid for Wan-Bissaka which was rejected by the club.

Sky Sports journalist Kaveh Solhekol tweeted :

'Following up on what we reported on Sky last night. Crystal Palace have rejected £40m bid from Manchester United for Aaron Wan Bissaka. Palace want at least £60m. Other right back options for United are PSG’s Thomas Meunier and Kieran Trippier.'

What’s Next?

The club is having a busy summer with quite a number of exits on the cards. The exits mean that they will be making investments for players to come in and strengthen them next season. The club has already agreed with Swansea City for the transfer of Welsh winger Daniel James in an £18 million deal. The 21-year-old becomes the first signing of Manchester United in the Ole Gunnar Solksjaer era. The club also has to deal with the potential exits of David de Gea who is reportedly not keen on extending his contract and that of Paul Pogba who is a prime target for Zinedine Zidane and Florentino Perez at Real Madrid this summer.