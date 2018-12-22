Manchester United transfer news: Star forward to leave in January, huge update on Pogba's future and more – 22nd December 2018

Will the French midfielder leave United?

Manchester United begin a new era under Ole Gunnar Solskjær later today - albeit a brief one - as the former Manchester United attacker has been signed to manage the team till the end of the season.

The Norwegian manager's first match in charge of the Red Devils will be against a side he managed previously, Cardiff City.

With the winter transfer window in under 10 days, the Red Devils hierarchy will begin to strike a few deals to help the club finish in the top 4 and assure a Champions League spot.

In today's Manchester United transfer news round-up, we look at a signing that may have been nixed by a Portuguese club, while two-star United players possibly moving away from Old Trafford soon.

#1 Summer signing to stay at United?

Fred has had a tough start to life in the Premier League

Manchester United's Brazilian summer signing Fred, hasn't had the best of times in his first year in the Premier League and at Old Trafford, as he hasn't been afforded opportunities in the starting XI, while also not impressing in the few opportunities that he has got.

The midfielder has featured in just 8 games in the Premier League, and there was speculation that he may be moving away from Old Trafford after a disastrous start to his Manchester United career.

But his agent, former Arsenal midfielder Gilberto Silva, has said that the Brazilian will fight for his place at United: The fact that he is not playing makes him anxious, but what I say to him is that he must keep working hard on a daily basis, he should be patient because the club is going through a delicate moment.

"Many things have happened to him in six months. A new lifestyle, a different league and a historic club with the grandeur of United that are going under a lot of pressure. Perhaps this pressure impacts on him as well. In spite all of that, he sees everything as a learning process," said Silva.

