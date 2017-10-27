Manchester United transfer news: Final decision made on Bale, Mata and Herrera to be used in a swap deal, and more - 27th October 2017

All the transfer news surrounding Manchester United.

@ShashiManUnited by Shashi Football Transfer Roundup 27 Oct 2017, 16:59 IST

Jose Mourinho

Mourinho does not want Bale

Jose Mourinho has cooled off his interest in signing Real Madrid attacker Gareth Bale next season amid fears of his consistent injury woes, reports Diario Gol.

Bale has been linked with a switch away from Bernabeu for quite some time now, however, no Premier League club is ready to take a gamble on his fitness.

Mourinho is still searching for a wide man to complete his squad, however, he has advised the club to look for other targets given Bale could only play 23 games last season and is currently nursing a calf injury.

According to Diario Gol, Tottenham are keeping a close eye on Bale as they could demand the Welshman in exchange for any deal which could see Harry Kane join Real Madrid next season.

Mata and Herrera could be swapped for Saul

Man United's next world record signing?

Manchester United are ready to open negotiations with Atletico Madrid over the signing of skilled playmaker Saul Niguez, reports Don Balon.

Jose Mourinho is struggling to find an ideal number 10 in his side with Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Juan Mata, and Ander Herrera failing to impress so far this season.

Don Balon claims Mourinho could sell both the Spaniards -- Herrera and Mata -- to sweeten any deal for Saul as all the major clubs are circling around to sign him next summer.

United are also monitoring Antoine Griezmann's position at the club and could force Atletico's hand in selling either of the two stars with an unprecedented offer next summer.

Luke Shaw wants out of United

Pochettino managed Shaw at Southampton

Defender Luke Shaw could very well have sealed his own exit last night after making surprising claims about the current Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino.

Shaw claims that Pochettino guarded him like his own son and he misses playing under the Argentine manager and hopes to be part of his team again in near future.

Shaw said: "He used to call me his son, 'That's how good our relationship was. I've had lots of ups and downs, but when I was with Pochettino it was only ever up, up, up.

"He made me feel that I was the best. He'd show me clips of my games and say, 'You could do this better'. Not in a horrible way. Not I could have done better, but I should have done better, because he knows I can be better."

These comments feel like a direct swipe at Jose Mourinho who has decided to omit Shaw from his starting XI's despite the player recovering from his injury issues.

Man United and Tottenham meet this weekend with both teams needing the all three points to maintain pressure on Manchester City who at the moment feel like running away with the league title.