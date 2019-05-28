Manchester United receive boost in defender chase, Red Devils midfielder agrees deal with Real Madrid and more Manchester United transfer news - 28 May 2019

Paul Pogba could be on his way out of Old Trafford

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Manchester United can sign talented players, says Gary Neville

Gary Neville believes United can still sign world-class players without Champions League football

Manchester United great Gary Neville believes that the club are right in their approach to target young British players instead of pursuing blockbuster signings. The Sky Sports pundit is also confident that the Red Devils are capable of notching talented players, in spite of failing to secure Champions League football for the next season.

United have shown keen interest in signing young players like Daniel James, Sean Longstaff, Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Declan Rice to name a few.

Commenting on the situation, Neville said,

"I think United can still attract top-end players because we’ve seen good players come to the club over the last six or seven years."

"This club will never move away from being a sensational football club. It will have difficult moments, and it’s having a difficult time."

"The money in the game now means you’re always in competition. The club has lost players when it’s successful to Real Madrid, Barcelona and Bayern Munich."

"It’s not because of the current plight, or the coach, or the manager, or the current players, it just happens sometimes. It happened during successful times too."

Paul Pogba has agreed a deal to join Real Madrid

Paul Pogba will join Real Madrid this summer according to Eduardo Inda

According to Spanish journalist Eduardo Inda, Paul Pogba has signed the deal to join Real Madrid this summer. The Frenchman has endured a tough season at Old Trafford and has been incessantly linked with an exit, with Real Madrid said to be keen on the 26-year-old.

Speaking about the deal, Inda said,

“Pogba is practically done. The first to appear will be Eden Hazard and the next will be Pogba."

“He has agreed to lower his Manchester United salary: from £13m net per year to £10m. Adidas is pressing a lot because he is one of the two franchise players of the brand.”

Manchester United receive boost in Matthijs de Ligt chase

Barcelona are no more confident about signing Matthijs de Ligt

Manchester United and Barcelona have been involved in a heated tug-of-war to sign Ajax skipper Matthijs de Ligt and it seems the former have won the race to sign the defender.

According to journalist Sid Lowe, the Catalans have already pulled out of the race to sign the Netherlands international, giving the Red Devils a clear path to acquire his services.

“A week ago, Barcelona were very confident that De Ligt would come there. They are much less confident now."

“Now I must admit I don’t know what’s happened in the meantime but I imagine it’s an enormous truckload of cash having been driven round a house by his agent, who just happens to be Mino Raiola."

“It’s not like he needs another truckload of cash but that will perhaps help shift the mood and shift the priorities. Barcelona would, I guess, be expected to respond to that."

“It doesn’t mean this deal is dead but they thought it was done and they’re less confident now.”

