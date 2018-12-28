Manchester United transfer news: Red Devils dealt blow in £45m defender chase, Arsenal want United midfielder, and more - 28th December 2018

There's good news regarding Paul Pogba fans!

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

With the transfer window just three days away from commencing, the excitement levels amongst fans have already reached their respective peaks. Manchester United will claim a considerable amount of the limelight owing to their search for a defender to add steal to their backline.

The club has already done the required research and has been linked with various players regarding the position in question. However, only time will tell if the United hierarchy act as promised and back Ole Gunnar Solksjaer to bolster the squad in the transfer window.

Without further ado, let's have a look a look at the top stories concerning Manchester United for today.

#3 Manchester United won't sell Paul Pogba

Paul Pogba is staying put at Manchester United!

The appointment of Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has breathed a new life in Paul Pogba, who has once again shown how important he is in the club' bid to revive themselves as champions of England.

However, the small bunch of doubts that still lingered over his uncertain future has now been quashed by the Red Devils.

According to The Telegraph, United won't let go of Pogba in January, amidst reports linking him with a move out of the club.

Juventus were said to be weighing a £125m move for the 25-year-old, while the likes of Barcelona and Paris Saint Germain had also shown interest in the midfielder.

United believe that with Jose Mourinho's sacking and Ole Gunnar Solksjaer in the hot seat, the Frenchman will return to his belligerent best. He is also commercially important to the club, which is why United will reject any offer tabled for him.

