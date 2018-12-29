×
Manchester United transfer news: Real Madrid midfielder to hold talks with United, defender to leave Old Trafford, and more - 29th December 2018

Nishant Jayaram
ANALYST
Rumors
1.96K   //    29 Dec 2018, 20:19 IST

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will have a say in the players that Manchester United signs in January
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer will have a say in the players that Manchester United signs in January

Manchester United's interim manager Ole Gunnar Solksjaer began his Manchester United managerial career with two wins from two matches, both emphatic victories, with the swagger of old.

Heading into their final game of 2018, the Red Devils are currently in 6th position, 8 points off the fourth-placed team, Chelsea.

As we head into the January transfer window, the club has been linked with a host of players, as Solksjaer is going to have a say in the players that the club brings in the transfer window.

In today's Manchester United rumour roundup, we look at the players that may come into the club in January, as well as one player who may leave the club.

Here is today's Manchester United transfer roundup:

#1 Toby Alderweireld's new Spurs contract

Toby Alderweireld will be available for £25 million
Toby Alderweireld will be available for £25 million

Tottenham Hotspur have had to quell rumours and speculation about their manager, Mauricio Pochettino, leaving the club for Manchester United or Real Madrid, with speculation rising every day.

One player who is certain to leave the club in the future is defender Toby Alderweireld, who refused to sign a new contract with the North London club. The Belgian defender's contract was set to expire at the end of the summer, and he was heavily linked to a move to Old Trafford earlier this year.

Pochettino has now confirmed that Alderweireld's contract at Spurs will be extended as the club will trigger a contract extension clause, which will keep him at the club till 2020. But there is a caveat in the clause - the Belgian will have a release clause of £25 million in the summer.

Sky Sports have reported that Alderweireld was available for £25 million earlier this year, but no bid was placed for his signature. The Belgian defender joined from Atletico Madrid for £11.5 million in the 2015 transfer window.

