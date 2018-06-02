Manchester United transfer news: Ronaldo's price tag revealed, Brazilian set to have medical, and more – 2nd June 2018

This is just one crazy day in the transfer market!

Not such a good relationship

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day. Manchester United are most popular and frequent club in our roundup. So much that sometimes it is impossible to cover every transfer story related to them in one day.

Today has been no different as a truckload of stories featuring Jose Mourinho and his men have shrouded the rumour mill. There is some update regarding their pursuit of Real Madrid players, Fred deal and some more.

So, without further ado, let’s begin!

#5 The want for United goalkeepers

While all the talk is about how Manchester United are going to sign all the players in the world, we may not have considered the possibility that the Red Devils could actually sell players – but it could actually happen.

So, according to the good folks at ESPN, a Manchester United goalkeeper is wanted in Spain. No, no, it is not about David De Gea and Real Madrid – it is about Joel Pereira and a handful of clubs in Spain and Italy.

Apparently, the likes of Real Betis, Sevilla, Real Sociedad, Torino, Atalanta and Fiorentina are vying for the signature of the shot-stopper who has been labeled as the best Portuguese goalkeeper of his generation by Jose Mourinho, even though the self-proclaimed Special One has put the Spaniard and Sergio Romero ahead of him in the pecking order.

Sources have informed ESPN that clubs are knocking the Old Trafford outfit about signing him on loan and that the player himself is keen at the prospect.

Meanwhile, it seems as though Manchester United goalkeepers are people in demand as Bristol Post reveal that Dean Henderson is on the radar of Norwich City and Bristol City.

The youngster had a good season on loan at Shrewsbury Town, where he played in 48 games and helped them reach the League One play-off final. He is at Manchester United since he was 14-years-old but is yet to play for the club.