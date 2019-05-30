United submit bid for PSG midfielder, Red Devils in talks to sign Barcelona goalkeeper, and more Manchester United transfer news: 30 May 2019

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is targetting a number of players to improve his squad

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about the Red Devils today.

Ryan Giggs heaps praise on Daniel James

Man United have been chasing Daniel James

Former Manchester United player and club legend Ryan Giggs has praised Swansea winger Daniel James, amidst speculation linking him with a move to Manchester United. The Welsh manager, who coaches the 21-year-old in the national team, has said that he didn't need to convince Ole Gunnar Solskjaer about the prospect of targeting the youngster.

Praising James' abilities, Giggs said,

"I think you don't need to speak to me to see the quality of Dan. Especially from the turn of the year, the transfer breaking down at Leeds, and then I think they played Leeds the week after."

"He has really cracked on and for me in the last game he was excellent. He is a talent."

Manchester United are expected to complete a £15m deal with add-ons for James this summer. However, the signing could be delayed given Wales' games against Croatia and Hungary in June.

James has been given time off after he lost his father this week, but according to Giggs, his compatriot is eager to start afresh.

"Yeah, I mean obviously it is terrible what happened. I have spoken to Dan and he is really keen to meet up, to be involved in the games. So I said we will touch base again this week and see how he is feeling end of this week."

"He rang me he wants to be involved. We will just see how he is when he meets up. But he is very keen to meet up."

