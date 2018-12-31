Manchester United transfer news: Serie A star striker wants Man United move, Woodward approves £52m defender linked with Barcelona, and more - 31st December, 2018

Ed Woodward (C) will have a busy January

We have arrived at the final day of 2018, and it's a year that Manchester United fans, players and the board will want to forget. The Red Devils may have finished second in the Premier League last season, but have struggled in the 2018-19 season, which led to the sacking of manager Jose Mourinho.

Under new interim manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, United have done well, winning all three of their games, and in style!

The upcoming transfer window - which opens tomorrow - will be key to Manchester United's ascent to the top 4 of the league.

In our final Manchester United transfer roundup, we take a look at some of the important transfer stories relating to Manchester United:

#1 Inter Milan's Mauro Icardi wants Manchester United transfer

Icardi would bring leadership and goals to United

Inter Milan captain Mauro Icardi has been one of the key players for the club, sparkling despite his club not performing up to standards.

Don Balon are reporting that Icardi could be interested in a move to Old Trafford, and could push for a switch to the Premier League in the summer transfer window. The Argentinian reportedly wants to play for a club that could challenge in all competitions, which is unlikely at Inter, at the moment. Inter are currently third in Serie A, but are far behind league leaders Juventus, as the gap between the two sides is currently 14 points.

But United will have competition from Real Madrid, who are also rumoured to be interested in the player, with Corriere dello Sport reporting that Madrid could tempt Inter to sell Icardi to them by offering Toni Kroos.

The Argentine striker, who joined the club in 2013, has scored over 100 goals for the club in all competitions, and is currently on 13 goals in all competitions in this season.

