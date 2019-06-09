Manchester United Transfer News: £40m offer for defensive target rejected, Red Devils may up offer to £60m

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's the story?

It is no secret that Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of Crystal Palace's England Under-21 international right wing-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, the Red Devils' inital offer of £40 million has reportedly been turned down by The Eagles management.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are in the midst of a massive rebuilding process, having finished a dismal 6th in the 2018-19 Premier League season. With no Champions League action next season, many renowned players such as Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Benfica's Joao Felix might be reluctant to consider a move to Old Trafford.

United have already signed 21-year-old Welsh winger Daniel James and are linked with moves for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Wan-Bissaka, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.

United are particularly lacking in the right wingback role, with Antonio Valencia having announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the recently concluded season. Matteo Darmian has also failed to prove himself to be effective in that role. As such, United are in need of a player to fill the right-back position.

The heart of the matter

As reported by The Telegraph, Crystal Palace are intent on not giving up their 21-year-old starlet unless they receive a compelling offer in the range of £60 million. With Solskjaer reportedly heavily impressed by the pace, dribbling ability and physicality of the youngster, the Red Devils are likely to meet that demand.

With the 21-year old contracted to Palace till 2022, the Eagles are under no pressure to sell. He has started 35 out of Palace's 38 Premier League games this season, contributing 3 assists for the Eagles.

What's next?

Wan-Bissaka is currently part of the England Under-21 squad preparing for the European Championships in Italy and San Marino. The Young Lions take on France Under-21 in their first match.

Solskjaer and Manchester United will head to Australia to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium.