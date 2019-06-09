×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: £40m offer for defensive target rejected, Red Devils may up offer to £60m

Nidhun Thankachan
ANALYST
News
315   //    09 Jun 2019, 20:44 IST

Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth - Premier League

What's the story?

It is no secret that Manchester United's manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is a huge admirer of Crystal Palace's England Under-21 international right wing-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka. However, the Red Devils' inital offer of £40 million has reportedly been turned down by The Eagles management.

In case you didn't know...

Manchester United are in the midst of a massive rebuilding process, having finished a dismal 6th in the 2018-19 Premier League season. With no Champions League action next season, many renowned players such as Ajax's Matthijs de Ligt and Benfica's Joao Felix might be reluctant to consider a move to Old Trafford.

United have already signed 21-year-old Welsh winger Daniel James and are linked with moves for Real Madrid's Gareth Bale, Wan-Bissaka, Napoli's Kalidou Koulibaly and Sporting Lisbon's Bruno Fernandes.

United are particularly lacking in the right wingback role, with Antonio Valencia having announced that he is leaving the club at the end of the recently concluded season. Matteo Darmian has also failed to prove himself to be effective in that role. As such, United are in need of a player to fill the right-back position.

The heart of the matter

As reported by The Telegraph, Crystal Palace are intent on not giving up their 21-year-old starlet unless they receive a compelling offer in the range of £60 million. With Solskjaer reportedly heavily impressed by the pace, dribbling ability and physicality of the youngster, the Red Devils are likely to meet that demand.

With the 21-year old contracted to Palace till 2022, the Eagles are under no pressure to sell. He has started 35 out of Palace's 38 Premier League games this season, contributing 3 assists for the Eagles.


What's next?

Wan-Bissaka is currently part of the England Under-21 squad preparing for the European Championships in Italy and San Marino. The Young Lions take on France Under-21 in their first match.

Solskjaer and Manchester United will head to Australia to face Australian A-League side Perth Glory at the Optus Stadium.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer news: Red Devils make 'substantial' bid for Crystal Palace's Aaron Wan-Bissaka
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Gary Neville backs pursuit of £25M youngster
RELATED STORY
Manchester United News: Defender rules out summer move to United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 reasons why Aaron Wan-Bissaka should be a top transfer target for the Red Devils
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Wilfried Zaha should not return to Manchester United
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer Rumours: United reportedly keen on two Premier League sensations 
RELATED STORY
United make improved offer to star defender, Solskjaer will have to pay £70m for right-back target and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 23, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United eyeing £191M double swoop, Red Devils leading race to sign £60M playmaker, and more Manchester United transfer news: 4 June 2019
RELATED STORY
Red Devils to battle Arsenal and Chelsea for Premier League superstar, United suffer blow in attacker chase and more Manchester United transfer news - 11th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €40 million offer for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us