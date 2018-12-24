×
Manchester United transfer news: €60m bid for Brazilian rejected, Juventus want United forward, and more - 24th December 2018

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Rumors
14   //    24 Dec 2018, 19:48 IST

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has got off to a flying start at Manchester United
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has got off to a flying start at Manchester United

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has had a flying start to his career at Manchester United following their 5-1 thrashing of Cardiff City on the weekend. The massive win has brought with it a fresh ray of hope in the hearts of the United faithful who are now confident of exciting times that lie ahead.

As we inch closer to January, United's name in the papers is also becoming more and more frequent, given their links to a number of players. 

On that note, let's have a look at the top stories concerning Manchester United today.

#1 United lay down conditions for Solksjaer's transfer needs

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer can make signings - only if he adheres to the hierarchy's conditions
Ole Gunnar Solksjaer can make signings - only if he adheres to the hierarchy's conditions

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer only recently confirmed that he will 'have a say' in Manchester United's transfer plans for January this season. The board has agreed to back him in the market when the transfer window flings open next open, but they will do so only if the Norweigan tactician fulfills either one of their two conditions.

The United hierarchy has agreed to lend their full support to Solksjaer in the transfer market, if and only if he sells players or decides to buy free agents. The club seems to be saving cash by spending as moderately as possible, given their hunt for a new full-time manager next season.

The Red Devils will be looking to rope in a world class defender to add steel to their shaky defense - a requirement that tops their list of priorities in January. It remains to be seen how Solksjaer plans to get his wishes fulfilled as the transfer window opens next month.

Atharva Gosavi
ANALYST
Five days shalt thou labour, as the Bible says. The seventh day is the Lord thy God's. The sixth day is for football - Anthony Burgess In love with Manchester United and a student of the beautiful game, I believe football is more than just a sport. It's an art that soothes the soul. It's a charming way of life. I adore Wayne Rooney, Cristiano Ronaldo, Lionel Messi and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and revere Sir Alex Ferguson, Johan Cruyff and Pep Guardiola. I also write for SportsMonks.com and Playingfor90.com
