Manchester United transfer news: Big blow to United in pursuit of Serie A star, Spurs join race for United target and more - 7th January 2019

Joachim Anderson

Tottenham joins Man United in race to sign Joachim Anderson

It looks like Manchester United are ready to wait till the end of the season before they sign defender Joachim Anderson from Serie A side Sampdoria in spite of some competition from their Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur.

According to the reports in Calciomercato, Tottenham are one of several teams tracking Andersen. Ciro Venerato from the Mirror reports, “Yes there are some teams who have expressed interest in him as he has been doing well in the Serie A. Tottenham are one of these teams as they have a 40 million euros offer ready for him. I think Spurs would like to get him during the summer transfer window.”

United have been after Andersen for a while and it looks like they have to fight if they want to sign the Brazilian. The 22-year-old joined Sampdoria in 2017 and since then, has become an integral part of the Serie A side after a slow start with the Italians.

Big blow for Manchester United in pursuit of Manolas

Kostas Manolas

There is no doubt that Manchester United have some defensive concerns and it looks like Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's men are looking for options in the market to sort out the backline. One of their targets is Roma defender Kostas Manolas and he is all set to join the Red Devils.

But, there might be some delay in the deal going through as Manolas' €36 million release clause in his Roma contract does not become active in the month of January and the Premier League side will have to wait till the winter window is over if they want to sign the Greek international.

In spite of this, the Red Devils are in talks with the Italian side over signing the defender but it is still unclear whether Manolas will move to Old Trafford in January or whether he has to wait till the summer to make a move.

Man United board rejected Toby Alderweireld in the summer

Toby Alderweireld

Manchester United were the favourites to sign Tottenham Hotspur defender Toby Alderweireld in the summer but failed to land him at the club in spite of Jose Mourinho showing interest in getting him to Old Trafford.

While it was surprising that Manchester United did not sign the Belgian international in the summer, there were no reason why the deal didn't go through. Now, it has been revealed that the Manchester United board reportedly ‘vetoed’ Mourinho’s attempt to sign the Tottenham defender due to ‘tactical reasons’.

According to reports in Sky Sports and the Express, the United chiefs did not think Alderweireld was a suitable fit because there were doubts over his ability to play in a defensive pairing. This happened in spite of Alderweireld playing alongside his Belgian teammate Jan Vertonghen many times for Tottenham in recent years.

