Manchester United transfer news: Aaron Wan-Bissaka to United a done deal

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
544   //    27 Jun 2019, 02:28 IST

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been one of the rising stars in the Premier League during the last season.
What's the story?

Manchester United and Crystal Palace have finally come to an agreement on the sale of highly coveted right-back Aaron Wan-Bissaka.

In case you didn't know..

Aaron Wan-Bissaka has returned back to England after being away on international duty for England U-21 side at the U-21 European championship.

Manchester United was linked with the right-back throughout the transfer window owing to the fact that the England U-21 international had been one of the rising stars in the Premier League during the last season.

The impressive display by Aaron Wan-Bissaka saw him winning the 'Crystal Palace player of the year' award. The right-back has been part of Crystal Palace since the age of 11 and came through the youth academy before making his debut in 2018.

The heart of the matter

According to various reports, Crystal Palace and Manchester United have finally come to an agreement on the sale of highly coveted England U-21 right back Aaron Wan Bissaka. The right-back is expected to sign a 5-year contract with the Red Devils with the medicals at Carrington expected to be done soon.

The England U-21 international will be the second signing in this transfer window for Manchester United after securing the signature of Wales international Daniel James from Swansea earlier in the month.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka, in his two years as a professional in Selhurst Park, has made 46 appearances in all competitions and 3 assists to his name.

What's next

Manchester United is expected to make the deal official once the right back passes the medicals scheduled at their training complex in Carrington.

The Red Devils are also expected to see some of the names leaving the club following Solskjaer decision to have a complete squad overhaul.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Manchester United Crystal Palace Aaron Wan-Bissaka Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
