Manchester United transfer news: €100 million man rejects Real Madrid, United wants Brazilian Premier League superstar and more - August 30, 2018

A forlorn figure

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer roundup for the day! There are just two more days before the summer transfer window shuts down around Europe and after that, we might see a complete dearth of rumours.

As it is, after the curtains were dropped on the Premier League transfer window on the 9th of August, the stories surrounding the Red Devils have died down – but not completely.

Their season has started terribly as they have lost two of their first three games. This has led to call beings made for the former Real Madrid manager to be sacked and it might just happen sooner rather than later.

So without further ado, let’s dive into what’s up at the Old Trafford…

#5 Mourinho gone

As has been mentioned earlier, there are whispers in the air about a potential firing of the former Inter boss. You see, ever since he was sacked by Real Madrid after he completely isolated the dressing room in a power struggle that ultimately cost him his job, he hasn’t been the same manager.

While he might have won the league with Chelsea upon his return to the Stamford Bridge, he was once again unceremoniously dumped out of the team by the board. And now, it feels as though the patience in him is wearing thin as according to a source, the Red Devils are considering sacking him and might do it as early as the next game.

Apparently, should the Old Trafford outfit lose their next game, the Portuguese could face the guillotine from the board, with Zidane rumoured to be in line to replace the former Porto boss.

“They are saying Jose will be gone soon,” a source is quoted as saying. “Some think he’ll be out if they lose at Burnley. Others can’t see him lasting beyond September.

“We’ve seen this before and it just feels the same. The club will say it’s supporting Jose but we all saw what happened with Louis [Van Gaal, who was sacked after winning the FA Cup in 2016]. The players are already talking about the possibility of [former Real Madrid coach Zinedine] Zidane coming in.”

