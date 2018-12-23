Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona enter race for United forward, Red Devils want £25m striker, and more - 23rd December 2018

Ole Gunnar Solksjaer has started his Man United career with a bang

Hello and welcome to the daily Manchester United transfer round-up - your one-stop shop for all the latest Manchester United transfer news and rumours!

Fresh waves of hope and optimism seem to be flowing at Old Trafford amidst Ole Gunnar Solksjaer succeeding Jose Mourinho as the interim manager remainder of the season. With the Special One at the helm, a lot of players had their futures in jeopardy at the club. However, with the Baby-Faced Assassin now handling the reigns, the rumours of their imminent departures seem to be dying out.

But, the 5-1 romping of Cardiff is far from masking the dire need of a world-class defender at the back. With the managerial change now done, it remains to be seen how Ed Woodward and co back Solksjaer in the transfer window that flings open about a week from today.

That being said, let's have a look at what the rumour mill has churned out about Manchester United today.

#1 United to lose out on Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele is one of the hottest properties in Europe right now

Lyon midfielder Tanguy Ndombele has emerged as one of the hottest properties in Europe, and it's no surprise to see him being linked to Manchester United, who are scouring the market for reinforcements.

According to Spanish outlet SPORT via Express, the playmaker has been the subject of a tug-of-war between United, Barcelona and Tottenham. However, the triumvirate is set to lose out on Ndombele after his agent is rumoured to be interested in striking a deal with Napoli for the player.

Asked to outline the player’s value, agent Duro Ivanisevic said: “The club is asking for €80m (£72m).

“Although negotiating it could be lowered and a different agreement can be reached.”

“The Serie A is a championship that Ndombele could like.”

“In January he will not move from the OL, but in the future they are situations that are contemplated.”

