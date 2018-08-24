Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Manchester United transfer news: Barcelona put €110 million price-tag on wizard with replacement in line and more - August 24, 2018

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Rumors
10.16K   //    24 Aug 2018, 19:36 IST


Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Premier League
Mourinho not trusted by the board?

Hello and welcome to the Manchester United transfer news for the day! Things might have slowed down ever since the window slammed shut but the mill never stops – even when the window is closed.

As a result, we have some stories surrounding the biggest club in England and we shall get to them without any further ado!


#5 The rejections

Jose Mourinho, it seems, has faced a lot of rejections in the summer transfer window. First and foremost, it was his own board that didn’t carry out his bidding of signing experienced players to strengthen the defense and wings – despite the fact that the Portuguese made it absolutely clear that he wanted reinforcements.

And now, after the conclusion of the transfer window, more reports are emerging that reveal how it was just not the board that said no to the former Real Madrid manager.

The Red Devils were once linked with Justin Kluivert – the son of the legendary Patrick Kluivert – but that deal never materialised as the youngster opted to join Roma instead.

The reason why he rejected the Old Trafford outfit is that the Premier League would have been a huge jump that might have hampered his career – that is what Kluivert senior claims, who also added that he wanted his son to be at Ajax for another year at least.

"I'm very satisfied with what he is doing," he said.

"He doesn't speak much, but he is someone who knows how to listen and is motivated, I would have liked to stay in Ajax for another year, but he chose for himself. I think Roma is a good solution.

"A jump to the Premier League would have been difficult... I think United would have been too big a jump. Roma is an important club, but the pressures are lower."

Meanwhile, Mario Mandzukic is another player that the former Inter manager likes. Apparently, he promised the Croat a salary increment should he join him at the Theatre of Dreams but he turned it down after being convinced by Max Allegri to stay.

According to CalcioMercato, Mandzukic was set to earn €5 million-per-year at United – a considerable rise from €3.5 million at Turin – but ultimately turned it down. Money doesn’t always buy you the things that make you happy, I reckon.

U. K. Dey
FEATURED WRITER
Writing was just a hobby I picked to escape from the stress of A-levels. And now, it is exactly what pays my bills every month. Write for multiple platforms with interest in both football and cricket. Have a tendency to be on the dark side.
