×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Club improve the offer significantly to convince Barcelona target to join this summer

Harshit Mishra
ANALYST
Rumors
597   //    23 May 2019, 17:31 IST

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie
De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United have significantly improved the offer for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford this summer.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has transformed into one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe this season. The 19-year-old centre-back captained Ajax to a domestic double and helped his side in reaching this year's Champions League Semi-finals. After a heroic campaign in the Eredivisie, the Dutchman is looking for a new club and is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

After a disappointing season, Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer, especially at the back. The Red Devils conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in the top 6. The previous manager, Jose Mourinho, desperately demanded a centre-back last summer, but never got one. However, Manchester United's poor defensive statistics this season will force the hierarchy to bring in an astute centre-back during the transfer window.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport, Manchester United have significantly improved the offer for Mattijs de Ligt in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford. De Ligt and his agent Mino Riola are waiting for Barcelona to make an improved offer, but the Blaugrana are not willing to meet their demands. Now, Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit for the defender by offering a lucrative deal and are optimistic of a positive response from the player's camp. However, this is the final offer that the Red Devils are willing to make, and if the Dutchman rejects this one, they will discard his signing.

What's next

Mattijs de Ligt to Barcelona seemed like a done deal a week back. But ever since then, reports have surfaced that the Blaugrana are unwilling to meet the demands of the player and wouldn't budge on the offer they have already tabled. This gives Manchester United hope of completing a deal for the Dutch wonder-kid and will be hoping for a positive response regarding the new offer from the player's camp. This one will be interesting and worth keeping a close eye on.



Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Matthijs de Ligt
Advertisement
Barcelona set €55m asking price for midfield maestro, United ready to hijack Matthijs de Ligt deal and more Manchester United Transfer News: May 22, 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering move for three midfielders, star defender could still sign for the Red Devils, and more Manchester United transfer news - 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
AC Milan make €100 million offer for Manchester United target, Chelsea target set to leave his club this summer and more Premier League transfer news: February 16, 2019
RELATED STORY
Arsenal set to hijack deal for Barcelona target, Manchester United to be given massive £200m summer transfer budget, and more: Transfer Roundup, 4th February 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: In demand defender, Matthijs de Ligt could join Manchester United this summer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Club close in on first summer signing as winger agrees personal terms
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: De Ligt To Manchester United | The Full Story
RELATED STORY
Manchester United: 3 top strikers the club should target this summer
RELATED STORY
Reports: Manchester United superstar desperate to join FC Barcelona
RELATED STORY
Manchester United have made a €60 million offer for world-class star, Kroos set to join Manchester City and more Premier League transfer news: March 7, 2019
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us