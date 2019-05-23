Manchester United Transfer News: Club improve the offer significantly to convince Barcelona target to join this summer

De Graafschap v Ajax - Eredivisie

What's the news?

According to reports, Manchester United have significantly improved the offer for Ajax defender Matthijs de Ligt in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford this summer.

In case you didn't know...

De Ligt has transformed into one of the most sought-after defenders in Europe this season. The 19-year-old centre-back captained Ajax to a domestic double and helped his side in reaching this year's Champions League Semi-finals. After a heroic campaign in the Eredivisie, the Dutchman is looking for a new club and is heavily linked with a move to Barcelona this summer.

After a disappointing season, Manchester United are in desperate need of reinforcements this summer, especially at the back. The Red Devils conceded 54 goals in the Premier League this season, more than any other side in the top 6. The previous manager, Jose Mourinho, desperately demanded a centre-back last summer, but never got one. However, Manchester United's poor defensive statistics this season will force the hierarchy to bring in an astute centre-back during the transfer window.

The heart of the matter

According to Sport, Manchester United have significantly improved the offer for Mattijs de Ligt in order to convince him to move to Old Trafford. De Ligt and his agent Mino Riola are waiting for Barcelona to make an improved offer, but the Blaugrana are not willing to meet their demands. Now, Manchester United have stepped up their pursuit for the defender by offering a lucrative deal and are optimistic of a positive response from the player's camp. However, this is the final offer that the Red Devils are willing to make, and if the Dutchman rejects this one, they will discard his signing.

What's next

Mattijs de Ligt to Barcelona seemed like a done deal a week back. But ever since then, reports have surfaced that the Blaugrana are unwilling to meet the demands of the player and wouldn't budge on the offer they have already tabled. This gives Manchester United hope of completing a deal for the Dutch wonder-kid and will be hoping for a positive response regarding the new offer from the player's camp. This one will be interesting and worth keeping a close eye on.