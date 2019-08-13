Manchester United transfer news: Club will not sell Paul Pogba in this transfer window

Paul Pogba may stay at Manchester United for one more season.

What's the story?

As per reports in The Telegraph, Manchester United will not be selling their prized asset Paul Pogba this summer.

In case you didn't know...

Although the English transfer window shut down last Thursday, the European transfer window will come to a close only on September 2nd. Hence, teams across Europe could still target players in the Premier League or the Championship over the next two weeks.

Both Juventus and Real Madrid have been trying to conclude a deal for French midfielder Pogba in the last few months. However, as per latest reports, their efforts could prove futile this summer.

The heart of the matter

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has decided that he will not sell Pogba this summer. He views him as an integral part of his plans at the club for this season. Most importantly, the club failed to replace both Ander Herrera and Marouane Fellaini in this transfer window and selling Pogba would leave them depleted in the already-weakened midfield department.

Ander Herrera has left Old Trafford in the close season.

Also, neither Juventus or Real Madrid have been able to make a concrete offer for the star midfielder as yet. Manchester United values Pogba at £160 million but the latest offer they received was from Real Madrid who put James Rodriguez and £28 million on the table. Of course, United rejected it and there have been no further reports about a bid for Pogba.

With a splendid performance in United's first Premier League game of this season against Chelsea, Pogba reaffirmed the fact that he is indeed one of the best players in the squad. Hence, for a team that is looking to get back to form, selling arguably their best player could prove to be a blunder.

What's next?

Manchester United will now face Wolverhampton Wanderers on Monday and after being humiliated by this team last season, the Red Devils will now be keen to repeat their matchday one performance against the Wolves.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants to hold on to Pogba.