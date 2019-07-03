Manchester United Transfer News: David de Gea offered an improved contract to extend his stay at Old Trafford

David de Gea could stay at Manchester United after all

What's the story?

Manchester United have made an improved offer in a bid to keep David de Gea beyond summer 2020. If he signs the new contract, the Spainard will become the world's highest paid goalkeeper.

In case you missed it...

David de Gea was signed by Sir Alex Ferguson from Atletico Madrid and the Spaniard arrived at Old Trafford in the summer of 2011.

In his debut season with Manchester United, De Gea struggled before he gradually grew in confidence. Right now, the 28-year-old is one of the best goalkeepers in the Premier League and in the world.

It was reported that Real Madrid came immensely close to signing the goalkeeper in 2015, only to see the deal fall through as the relevant documents were not submitted on time.

De Gea has been one of Manchester United's most essential players and he earnt the Sir Matt Busby Player of the Year four times. During the 2017-18 season, the keeper earnt his first Premier League Golden Glove award.

However, De Gea suffered a sharp loss of form during the 2018 World Cup. Even after the World Cup, the keeper did not seem to be at his best in the 2018-19 season.

The heart of the matter

The club has reportedly offered the Spanish shot-stopper a new contract extension as they want to keep him at Old Trafford. De Gea had previously rejected other offers of a contract extension because they failed to match Alexis Sanchez's wages. The Chilean is currently the top earner at the club.

The 28-year-old has also been linked to moves away from Old Trafford. If he does not renew his contract, he will become a free agent next summer and Manchester United do not wish to lose their keeper for free.

As such, the Red Devils have made attempts to convince the goalkeeper to stay at United.

What's next?

It is believed that David de Gea himself wants to stay on at Old Trafford but he thinks he deserves a higher pay. With this improved offer, the 28-year-old might be tempted to accept it and stay on.