×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils negotiate for left-back with La Liga club

Varun Nair
ANALYST
News
137   //    26 May 2019, 00:51 IST

Junior Firpo has been a revelation for Real Betis.
Junior Firpo has been a revelation for Real Betis.

What's the news?

Manchester United is having talks with Real Betis about a proposed move for 22-year-old Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

In case you didn't know

The Spanish U-21 has been attracting a lot of attention after an impressive La Liga season with La Liga giants Real Madrid also said to be chasing the 22-year-old.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Manchester United is set to be holding talks with Real Betis over the potential move of Junior Firpo to the Old Trafford. The left-back has been attracting interests all around after a brilliant season for the 22-year-old despite injury curtailing the youngster's season.

The report states that Manchester United is ready to shelve out €25 to €30 million for the Under-21 Spanish international despite having doubts on the young left-back's injury issues.

Junior Firpo had been a very integral part of the Los Verdiblancos, making almost 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring 3 goals and aiding his team with 5 assists along the way.

Manchester United will be looking to provide healthy competition to their England international left-back Luke Shaw after Ashley Young has shown signs of slowing down and being unable to play more than a game a week.

Manchester United will need to sign up the U-21 Spanish international with Real Madrid hot on his heels.

What's next?

Junior Firpo will travel with the Spanish squad for the U-21 European Championships to be held in June at Italy.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will start their preseason in Australia and will compete in the International Champions Cup in July before travelling to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer native country of Norway at the end of July to play a couple of friendlies before returning back to Manchester.

Tags:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester United Real Betis Football Héctor Junior Firpo Adames Ole Gunnar Solskjær EPL Transfer News & Rumors Manchester United Transfer News
Advertisement
Manchester United Transfer News: The Red Devils are negotiating with Real Betis for talented full-back
RELATED STORY
5 Worst Football Transfers
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils ready to battle rivals for £70 million EPL defender
RELATED STORY
Manchester United agree personal terms with winger, Red Devils eyeing move for Barcelona midfielder and more Manchester United transfer news - 21 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United considering move for three midfielders, star defender could still sign for the Red Devils, and more Manchester United transfer news - 17 May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United advised to splash £250m in summer, Red Devils could land their dream centre-back and more Manchester Transfer News: 11th March 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Benfica forward wants Joao Felix to reject Red Devils' offer
RELATED STORY
Manchester United plotting £120m double deal, Red Devils eyeing PSG midfielder, and more Manchester United transfer news -14th May 2019
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils make €40 million offer for Lyon star
RELATED STORY
Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils start negotiations with Benfica for Joao Felix
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us