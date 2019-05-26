Manchester United Transfer News: Red Devils negotiate for left-back with La Liga club

Junior Firpo has been a revelation for Real Betis.

What's the news?

Manchester United is having talks with Real Betis about a proposed move for 22-year-old Real Betis left-back Junior Firpo.

In case you didn't know

The Spanish U-21 has been attracting a lot of attention after an impressive La Liga season with La Liga giants Real Madrid also said to be chasing the 22-year-old.

The heart of the matter

According to reports, Manchester United is set to be holding talks with Real Betis over the potential move of Junior Firpo to the Old Trafford. The left-back has been attracting interests all around after a brilliant season for the 22-year-old despite injury curtailing the youngster's season.

The report states that Manchester United is ready to shelve out €25 to €30 million for the Under-21 Spanish international despite having doubts on the young left-back's injury issues.

Junior Firpo had been a very integral part of the Los Verdiblancos, making almost 30 appearances in all competitions, scoring 3 goals and aiding his team with 5 assists along the way.

Manchester United will be looking to provide healthy competition to their England international left-back Luke Shaw after Ashley Young has shown signs of slowing down and being unable to play more than a game a week.

Manchester United will need to sign up the U-21 Spanish international with Real Madrid hot on his heels.

Real Betis negotiating sale of Júnior Firpo to Manchester Unitedhttps://t.co/i684x3i2Pq pic.twitter.com/N6enDWFPIh — AS English (@English_AS) May 25, 2019

What's next?

Junior Firpo will travel with the Spanish squad for the U-21 European Championships to be held in June at Italy.

Manchester United, on the other hand, will start their preseason in Australia and will compete in the International Champions Cup in July before travelling to Ole Gunnar Solskjaer native country of Norway at the end of July to play a couple of friendlies before returning back to Manchester.