Manchester United Transfer News: Dimitar Berbatov advises Red Devils not to sign Erling Haaland in January

Former Manchester United striker and fan favourite Dimitar Berbatov has urged the club to not sign in-form striker Erling Haaland in January as it could end up hampering Marcus Rashford’s progression at the club.

Man United are expected to sign a striker in January to support Rashford and Anthony Martial upfront, however, Berbatov believes his former club have enough attacking options at their disposal.

Berbatov said,

“I don’t think United need to sign a striker in January as they have decent options up front already,” he said.

“I want Marcus Rashford to get better and better, I’m a big admirer of Anthony Martial and am keen to see Mason Greenwood get more time on the pitch.”

“I think United have the talent there and signing a new striker, whether it’s an emerging talent like Haaland or the more experienced Mario Mandzukic, could discourage their young players.”

Greenwood over Haaland?

Erling Haaland has had a season to remember, having racked up 23 goals in 18 matches and has already got a national call-up for Norway. Despite these great numbers, Berbatov is more excited by United’s academy product Mason Greenwood.

The 18-year-old lit up Old Trafford last night scoring twice in a 4-0 win over AZ Alkmaar in a Europa League group stage tie. Greenwood now has scored 6 times this season and his development at United could also be hinged if the Red Devils end up signing a striker.

Man United manager Ole Gunner Solskjaer has a tricky task ahead of him as he will need to make crucial calls on club’s reported transfer targets and make the signings on time to ensure United finish the season strongly.

Erling Haaland, James Maddison, Jadon Sancho, Mario Mandzukic and Bruno Fernandes are some of the few names linked with a January move to Old Trafford but it will be interesting to see who United could actually end up recruiting.