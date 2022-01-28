Manchester United edge closer to completing signing of 26-year-old midfielder - Reports 

Manchester United have needed a central defensive midfielder for quite some time and are once again looking to fill the same position in the January transfer window. The club have been linked to several midfielders over this transfer window. According to reports in the Daily Star via ManchesterWorld, they now seem to be in pole position to sign Portuguese midfielder Joao Palhinha, who currently plays for Sporting Lisbon in the Primeira Liga.

Manchester United have previously signed players like Cristiano Ronaldo, Bruno Fernandes and Nani from Sporting Lisbon and are trying to secure another transfer from the Portuguese side. The success of his fellow countrymen at United may be enough to convince Joao Palhinha to sign for the Premier League club and try and emulate the same. Securing a defensive midfielder is a top priority for Manchester United and the signing of Joao Palhinha could answer a majority of the club’s problems.

26-year-old Joao Palhinha is not exactly a young prospect but the Portuguese has made a name for himself very quickly since coming onto the scene. Palhinha only recently made his international debut for Portugal in 2021 but he has been a very vital part of the Portuguese side ever since. Portugal are currently in a very precarious position as they find themselves in the World Cup playoffs. Palhinha will play an integral role in Portugal's 2022 FIFA World Cup qualifiers.

Joao Palhinha tops Manchester United's list in their search for a defensive midfielder

Joao Palhinha in action for Portugal

Manchester United have tried various players like Fred, Scott McTominay and Paul Pogba in the role of a defensive midfielder but they haven’t quite been able to deliver the performances required. Nemanja Matic is an experienced defensive midfielder currently available at the club but the 33-year-old is towards the end of his career. He cannot regularly start for Manchester United in a highly demanding league like the Premier League.

The Red Devils have identified various potential targets to fill the defensive midfielder role at the club with names like Yves Bissouma and Amadou Haidara having been linked. United are also monitoring Dennis Zakaria’s situation with Borussia Monchengladbach as his contract with the club expires next year but no official interest has been shown. Joao Palhinha now seems to be United’s newest target and it seems very likely that United will be able to close this deal if they decide to go for Palhinha.

Although Joao Palhinha made his debut for Portugal in 2021, he has been putting in a shift at club level for quite some time. The midfielder has made over 70 appearances over the last two seasons and has established himself as one of the most reliable defensive midfielders in Portugal. Sporting Lisbon are asking just £25million for the 26-year-old and United will be very keen on completing this deal and finally putting an end to their defensive midfield problems.

