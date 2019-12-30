Manchester United transfer news: English singer-songwriter urges Toni Kroos to join the Red Devils

Kroos was linked to a move to Old Trafford last year

Robbie Williams’ plea to a friend

English singer and songwriter Robbie Williams has urged his friend Toni Kroos to join Manchester United. In a recently released documentary on the German, the famous singer-songwriter confessed his insecurity about the club he supports while asking his friend to join the Red Devils. Williams, who is known for his love for Manchester United, confessed that the Galacticos make him feel small. The current stature of Real Madrid dwarfs United - the club of his heart and thus he wants Kroos to join the Old Trafford. He reveals in the documentary.

"You've won everything in Madrid, I'm asking you to sign for Manchester United. I think we have the best league in the world, the Premier League. That's why one thing annoys me a lot. Real Madrid have made me feel small, as if I had a small p***s. Football is my religion and I don't like that there are gods bigger than mine."

Kroos’ journey so far

The German international broke into the limelight after his great loan spell at Bayer Leverkusen, following which he went on to win almost everything there is to win for a footballer, including the World Cup with Germany in 2014 and after Champions League, with Bayern Munich in 2013.

In 2014, he joined Real Madrid and was one of the mid-field masterminds in the Galacticos’ hat-trick of Champions League titles from 2016 to 2018. He had been linked with a move to Manchester United last year but he put the stories to bed by signing an extension with Madrid in May earlier this year.