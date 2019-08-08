Manchester United Transfer News: Everton open talks to sign Marcos Rojo

Perth Glory v Manchester United

What's the story?

According to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News, Everton are in talks with Manchester United for the permanent signing of Marcos Rojo.

The Argentinian defender is reportedly set to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer after Harry Maguire's world-record capture pushed him further down the pecking order.

In case you didn't know...

Rojo joined the Red Devils after an impressing showing at the World Cup in 2014, which prompted Louis van Gaal to pay £16m to acquire his services.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent seasons and had fallen further down the pecking order after the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The Englishman sealed a record-breaking move to Manchester United this summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £80 million, thereby making him the most expensive defender in world football.

Kurt Zouma enjoyed a successful season on loan at Everton last season but the Frenchman returned to parent club Chelsea this summer, leaving the Toffees short-staffed at the back.

The Merseyside side club are looking to rope in Rojo to add some much-needed quality at the back and Manchester United have shown willingness to let the player go.

The heart of the matter...

Everton officials are locked in talks with Manchester United to secure the signing of the former Sporting man and there's a growing belief that a deal can be struck in the coming hours.

Rojo was spotted with one of his representatives in Carrington and it remains likely that Everton will complete a deal before the deadline.

What's next?

After completing multiple key signing this summer, Everton will look to finish the transfer window on a high with the capture of Rojo.

The signing of Harry Maguire has pushed the Argentinian further down the pecking order and he could look to seal a move to Everton in search of regular game-time.