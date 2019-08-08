×
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

Manchester United Transfer News: Everton open talks to sign Marcos Rojo

Vishal Subramanian
ANALYST
News
167   //    08 Aug 2019, 18:19 IST

Perth Glory v Manchester United
Perth Glory v Manchester United

What's the story?

According to Samuel Luckhurst of Manchester Evening News, Everton are in talks with Manchester United for the permanent signing of Marcos Rojo.

The Argentinian defender is reportedly set to seal a move away from Old Trafford this summer after Harry Maguire's world-record capture pushed him further down the pecking order.

In case you didn't know...

Rojo joined the Red Devils after an impressing showing at the World Cup in 2014, which prompted Louis van Gaal to pay £16m to acquire his services.

The 29-year-old has struggled with injuries and inconsistency in recent seasons and had fallen further down the pecking order after the arrival of Harry Maguire from Leicester City.

The Englishman sealed a record-breaking move to Manchester United this summer for a fee believed to be in the region of £80 million, thereby making him the most expensive defender in world football.

Kurt Zouma enjoyed a successful season on loan at Everton last season but the Frenchman returned to parent club Chelsea this summer, leaving the Toffees short-staffed at the back.

The Merseyside side club are looking to rope in Rojo to add some much-needed quality at the back and Manchester United have shown willingness to let the player go.

The heart of the matter...

Everton officials are locked in talks with Manchester United to secure the signing of the former Sporting man and there's a growing belief that a deal can be struck in the coming hours.

Rojo was spotted with one of his representatives in Carrington and it remains likely that Everton will complete a deal before the deadline.

Advertisement

What's next?

After completing multiple key signing this summer, Everton will look to finish the transfer window on a high with the capture of Rojo.

The signing of Harry Maguire has pushed the Argentinian further down the pecking order and he could look to seal a move to Everton in search of regular game-time.


Tags:
Premier League 2019-20 Everton Manchester United Harry Maguire Marcos Rojo
Advertisement
Advertisement
Premier League 2019-20
Matches Points Table
Week 1
10 Aug LIV NOR 12:30 AM Liverpool vs Norwich
10 Aug WES MAN 05:00 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
10 Aug AFC SHE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Sheffield United
10 Aug BUR SOU 07:30 PM Burnley vs Southampton
10 Aug CRY EVE 07:30 PM Crystal Palace vs Everton
10 Aug WAT BRI 07:30 PM Watford vs Brighton & Hove Albion
10 Aug TOT AST 10:00 PM Tottenham vs Aston Villa
11 Aug LEI WOL 06:30 PM Leicester City vs Wolverhampton Wanderers
11 Aug NEW ARS 06:30 PM Newcastle vs Arsenal
11 Aug MAN CHE 09:00 PM Manchester United vs Chelsea
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2019-20
UEFA Champions League 2019-20
La Liga 2019-20
Serie A TIM 2019-20
Ligue 1
Bundesliga 2019-20
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us